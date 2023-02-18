Pullman man gets life in child molestation case

Feb. 18—A former Pullman business owner has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Victor Hudak, 52, on Friday received a life sentence, with a minimum of 68 months, in prison after being charged with one count of first-degree child molestation. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered a lifetime sexual assault protection order for the victim from Hudak. If Hudak is released, he must register as a sex offender and be on lifetime supervision with the department of corrections, and cannot reside within 880 feet of facilities around public or private schools. He must also pay a $500 crime victim assessment fee and a $100 DNA fee at the rate of $50 a month starting 90 days after his release.

The case began in July 2022 when an 11-year-old girl and her 6-year-old stepsister were swimming in a creek near a park in Pullman. While they were swimming, Hudak approached the victim and her step-sister with an erection, according to past reporting. Hudak later told police it was inappropriate for him as a 52-year-old man to approach two young girls who were alone.

The two girls went to the play fields, and Hudak boosted the survivor's stepsister into a tree. While she was in the tree, Hudak reached his hand and touched the victim's buttocks, at which point she stepped away to end the contact, according to past reporting. The girls went home and told their parents what had happened, and their father called the police.

The victim had known Hudak since she was seven as "Vic" from Atom Heart Music, the store he owned in Pullman. The Whitman County Prosecutor's Office told Libey that Hudak abused the trust that the survivor had placed in him. Hudak later admitted to police being attracted to young girls, and asked officers if they themselves were also attracted to young girls, according to past reporting.

He has an assault in the fourth degree with sexual motivation conviction from 2019. According to past reporting, Hudak grabbed another victim's bottom several times while at his music store. He was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson and served three months in jail in 2019.

Atom Heart Music was closed in July 2022 after Hudak's arrest.

During the trial, the survivor, her father and an older sister provided testimony.

"It's important for the court and Mr. Hudak to know the strain that he caused, not just to my daughter, but to her family, and frankly the community," said the victim's father.

"When I was told what happened, my whole world shattered," said the victim's sister. "I could never imagine that something so disgusting and despicable could have happened to my own sister at the age of 11. I was so devastated that I could no longer protect my sister from disgusting men like Victor Hudak. He took a sweet, innocent girl and did something unthinkable."

The survivor also told the court about the effect the assault has had on her life.

"I was walking my dog and I realized I didn't have a clean-up bag and a man I didn't know handed me one. I kindly accepted and walked away, but by the time I reached home I was crying so hard that a man talked to me," the survivor said. "Victor, you've made me feel afraid and helpless for months, you made me feel alone even when everyone says I'm not. Think about how many lives you've ruined, how many childhoods you've taken away. People like you are the reason so many people feel unsafe and alone. Victor Hudak, I hate you."

Libey provided a comment while handing down the verdict.

"This is a sad day, the sadness which occurred when this happened has continued," Libey said. "This act was a predatory and opportunistic act on an innocent 11-year-old girl, whose safety has been substantially, and maybe permanently, devastated by this act."

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.