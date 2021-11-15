Pullman man gets life sentence for murder

ALLEGAN — A 63-year-old Lee Township man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of an acquaintance, an act he continued to maintain was committed in self-defense even after his conviction by a jury in September.

Robert Eakins Jr. shot and killed Daniel Banaszak, 50, on the threshold of his home in the Pullman area on Aug. 6, 2020.

Robert Eakins, right, leans over to talk to one of his defense attorneys after the guilty verdict in his trial for the murder of Daniel Banaszak is read, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

The two men were acquaintances; Eakins had hired Banaszak to evict renters that were living on his land in an “under the table” arrangement.

However, the relationship had soured over the days leading up to the murder, Eakins claiming that Banaszak was harassing him and Banaszak claiming Eakins had paid him in counterfeit money.

The evening of Aug. 6, Banaszak came to his door and Eakins shot him in the back of the neck with a 12-gauge shotgun he had bought earlier that day.

Eakins claimed Banaszak had tried to break in and had threatened his life, but an Allegan County jury was not convinced.

The jury convicted Eakins of first-degree premeditated murder and a weapons offense.

Monday, Nov. 15, during Eakins sentencing hearing, Banaszak’s wife Pamela, speaking by Zoom from Texas, mourned for the couple’s six grandchildren who will grow up without him.

“He was trying to make money to move back to Texas so he would be around those babies,” Pamela Banaszak said. “We’ve all been cheated, and it’s just not fair. It’s not fair at all.”

Daniel Banaszak came from a large family, with ten siblings in total, including a twin sister who has been “destroyed” by the loss, said sister-in-law Janet Banaszak, who spoke in the courtroom before sentencing.

“It’s just not one life he took, it’s everybody’s life. He took a piece of all of us,” Janet Banaszak said.

Eakins also spoke before he was sentenced, defiant in his belief that he was wrongfully convicted and continuing to say Banaszak had been trying to break in and threatening his life, provoking the shooting.

“He truly was an evil man who was out to take my life and my home,” Eakins said. “I’m sorry that I ever bought land and lived in this county where this sorry justice system makes victims of the not guilty. But most of all I’m sorry for what’s going to happen to all of you when you go to meet our Lord God in heaven one day.”

Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Judith Kasson said the shooting was premeditated, relying on evidence including the fact that Eakins asked a cop whether he could shoot someone in self-defense days before the murder occurred, that he purchased the gun that day and that he made other threatening statements. There was also no evidence of Banaszak trying to break in, such as damage to the door.

“The defendant clearly murdered Daniel, the jury had no trouble in finding that,” Kasson said. “The jury also was smart enough not to believe his claim of self defense. He clearly planned this. He planned to execute Daniel and he used self-defense as a reason to get away with it, and the jury didn’t buy it.”

Judge Roberts Kengis sentenced Eakins to two years on the felony weapons charge and life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge.

“I can only say that I believe those sentences are completely appropriate and proportionate to what you did in this case,” Kengis said. “I can’t say it any more clearly than the jury said it when they took only a little over half an hour to find you guilty.”

