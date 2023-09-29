Pullman men accused of Walmart thefts

Sep. 29—Pullman and Moscow police departments are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at both local Walmarts this month.

The case began when officers received a report of shoplifting at the Pullman Walmart the afternoon of Sept. 14, Operations Commander Aaron Breshears at the Pullman Police Department said.

He said two men were reportedly seen loading items into a cart and left the store without paying. Breshears added the men allegedly stole about $185 in merchandise.

A day later, the department responded to Walmart again, following up on a report of theft. The same individuals apparently filled up a cart with around $785 worth of items and didn't pay, Breshears said.

Police reviewed video surveillance at the store and confirmed both men had reportedly been involved in the theft the day prior, Breshears said.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Abraham Taddesse and 18-year-old Elijah Torres, both of Pullman, under suspicion of felony second-degree theft.

At the same time, the Moscow Police Department was investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart the evening of Sept. 14. Captain Anthony Dahlinger said officers observed three men reportedly steal about $122 in merchandise.

Police reviewed video surveillance at the superstore and identified both men and a third suspect who had allegedly been involved in the theft, Dahlinger said.

Dahlinger added the department has not arrested or charged the third individual, as the investigation is still ongoing. He described the man to be Caucasian and around 18 years old.

To report any information related to the Moscow Walmart theft, contact the Moscow Police Department by calling (208) 882-2677.