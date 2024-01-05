In Pullman, a more inclusive space

Jan. 4—After becoming the first certified sensory-inclusive venue in the region, the Palouse Discovery Science Center, of Pullman, hopes other community organizations follow in its footsteps.

Sensory inclusion involves creating spaces that are open to everyone, including people sensitive to sounds, light and smells.

"There's a growing need for more inclusive spaces," said Meri Joswiak, executive director of the science center. "We're hoping we can be a model for other places in the community. You just have to look internally and open yourself up to looking at other people's experiences."

The center announced it had recently partnered with national organization KultureCity for the certification. The process ensures staff and volunteers are trained to recognize visitors with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation.

It will also be offering sensory bags equipped with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards to all its members. And a photo tour of the center can be accessed online for patrons to prepare before coming in.

Additionally, the center will begin holding "sensory-friendly times" from 4 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, when visitors can explore the facility with lower foot traffic and a quieter atmosphere.

Joswiak said the process began when a board member found that the closest certified sensory-inclusive venue was in Montana. She said it was all the more reason to become a part of the program.

About one of six people have processing needs, Joswiak said. She added it isn't just people on the spectrum, but those with post-traumatic stress disorder, onset Alzheimer's disease or other conditions that could make them more susceptible to their environments.

The center's mission is to provide a great learning opportunity for everyone, Joswiak said. She added some people might not feel comfortable in public spaces and the center wants to make sure it isn't a barrier.

"Being accessible really opens the doors for everyone to feel comfortable and safe," Joswiak said. "I met a family once who said they couldn't come in because their son was too high-energy, and it kind of broke my heart. That's exactly what we're here for. We're a welcoming place for everyone to express themselves."

Joswiak said the certification is just the beginning of making a better inclusive space. United Way of Whitman County recently awarded the center $6,000 to improve its Quiet Cove room and add a sensory wall in the coming year. The Quiet Cove is a separate area with tools to accommodate visitors' sensitivities.

"I don't think we'll ever be finished," Joswiak said. "We're going to keep evaluating and making adjustments. We're just so happy to have somewhere everyone can come no matter their ages or abilities."

