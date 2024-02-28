Pullman, Moscow make online rankingof best college towns in country

Feb. 28—Pullman and Moscow were ranked Nos. 2 and 6 respectively on an online list of the top 20 college towns in the United States.

The rankings were published last week by RentCafe.com, a website that posts apartment listings throughout the nation. The rankings were based on 12 metrics, including cost of living, tuition cost, graduation rates, natural amenities, air quality and entertainment options, according to the website.

Pullman, home of Washington State University, was ranked No. 2 with a score of 94.73 while Moscow, home of the University of Idaho, was ranked No. 6 with a score of 91.92.

The No. 1 college town was Bozeman, Mont., the home of Montana State University. It had a score of 100.

Here are the rest of the top 10 towns: 2, Pullman; 3, Clemson, S.C.; 4, Gainesville, Fla.; 5, Boone, N.C.; 6, Moscow; 7, Laramie, Wyo.; 8, Amherst, Mass.; 9, College Station, Texas; 10, Storrs, Conn.

The full rankings can be found at bit.ly/49NFmui.