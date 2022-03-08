Pullman Police arrest man wanted for murder in California

Mar. 8—Pullman Police and the Whitman County Regional SWAT Team on Monday arrested a 32-year-old California man wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department for murder.

According to the Pullman Police Department, staff and students at Franklin Elementary School were asked to shelter in place while police arrested Francisco Real just after 10 a.m. at an apartment on Klemgard Street.

Real had an active California warrant for murder, and was wanted on a $3 million bond. Pullman Police picked up the case after the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that Real may be hiding in town. Pullman officers worked to verify Real's location, and began forming a SWAT response plan.

The Whitman County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant and arrested Real without incident.

According to the LAPD, Real was wanted for a murder that took place Jan. 30 in the Los Angeles area. It is unclear why he was in Pullman.