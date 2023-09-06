Pullman police arrest woman accused of stabbing 2 people

Pullman police arrested a woman on Wednesday who is accused of stabbing two people.

Police believe the woman was having a mental health crisis.

The Pullman Police Department said officers got to the scene in the 1000 block of Northeast Williams Drive just before 9 a.m.

Officers went into the apartment and saw an adult woman allegedly armed with a knife assaulting another adult woman. Police also found a man inside the apartment with critical injuries. He was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers said they took the woman who is a 29-year-old California resident into custody.

Both the 29-year-old woman and the woman who was assaulted were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old woman was arrested for assault, one count of weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm, and one count of attempted murder. After she is released from the hospital, she will be booked into the Whitman County Jail.