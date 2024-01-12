Pullman police looking for man who allegedly used stolen credit card

Jan. 12—The Pullman Police Department is asking the community for help locating a man allegedly involved in a recent theft.

Officers responded to a residence on Main Street after a woman reported her wallet was stolen Wednesday. She told police her credit card was used at local businesses without her permission.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said multiple transactions were made at Pullman's Safeway and on DoorDash with the stolen card. He added the purchases amounted to less than $100.

Using the store's video surveillance, police identified a man who may have made purchases with the card. He's described to be Caucasian with long brown hair, last seen wearing a black beanie and jacket.

Breshears said the card hasn't been returned to the owner, and officers are actively investigating the incident.

The Pullman police ask those with information to call (509) 334-0802.