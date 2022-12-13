Pullman police search for two after shoplifting incident at Grocery Outlet

Dec. 13—The Pullman Police Department is asking the community for help identifying two individuals under suspicion of stealing and using counterfeit money at a Grocery Outlet.

A man and a woman were seen on surveillance footage shoplifting at around 7 p.m. Dec. 5. The two allegedly stole grocery items and paid for some using a counterfeit $20 dollar bill, according to Aaron Breshears, operations commander at the department.

Those with information about the incident should contact Officer Abby St. Andre by phone at (509) 334-0802 or email at police@pullman-wa.gov. More information and surveillance photos of the individuals is available on the department's Facebook page at facebook.com/PullmanPD.