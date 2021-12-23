Pullman residents arrested following drive-by shooting

Dec. 23—Two Pullman residents were arrested Tuesday evening for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting just north of Pullman.

Jamil Fields, 26, and Janine Ludwig, 24, were booked into Whitman County Jail. Fields is facing charges of second-degree assault and drive-by shooting, while Ludwig faces charges of drive-by shooting and reckless driving.

According to a news release from Whitman County Sheriff Brett Myers, police were notified that a vehicle with two small children inside was shot at by a passenger in another vehicle near the intersection of State Route 195 and Davis Way. There were no reported injuries.

Police made contact with the victim and got a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Washington State University Police later stopped the suspect vehicle on Airport Road in Pullman.

Deputies were granted a search warrant for the car and allegedly found two firearms consistent with the weapon believed to be used during the shooting. Fields and Ludwig were later arrested.