Pullman residents on downtown trees: 'We don't have to rush'

Sep. 27—Community members urged the Pullman City Council to put Project Downtown on pause, and make changes to its design plans.

"Take your time," Daria Winterer, a Pullman resident, said. "We don't have to rush."

The City Council Town Hall drew quite a crowd Tuesday night as people filled all available seating and watched from the aisles. Most people took the side of the Save Downtown Trees organization.

No action was taken. The annual meeting is an opportunity for the community to engage with elected officials on local issues.

Some Pullman residents drew attention to the city last week when it announced plans to remove and replace about 75 trees that line Main Street.

Save Downtown Trees, a group opposing the plan, called community members to comment. The coalition also created a petition, which has almost 2,000 signatures.

The decision is part of Project Downtown, aiming to dig up Main Street and replace its sewer, water pipes, utilities and downtown layout, along with its trees.

The project is funded by the American Rescue Plan, which allocated $9 million to the city to improve Pullman's streets and public spaces. Construction on Main Street is expected to begin in spring 2024 and finish in fall 2024.

Pat Siler asked the council how Grand Avenue can be grand without its trees.

Timothy Powlitz said many of Main Streets's trees are healthy and there has to be a solution to save some of them. He added it will take about 10 years before downtown has the same amount of shade it currently has.

While some residents talked about downtown trees' benefits, others pointed out the connection the community has with them.

"Those trees are our trees, I feel really close to them," Deborah Harsh said. "And I just want to say it's more to me about respect and sacredness of life than it is about whether we're going to get it done by football season and make money or not."

Liz Siler questioned the council's ability to communicate with the community. She said the city has a communication problem and putting out a notice is not communicating with the community.

Pamela Lee said the decision will hurt business, as not many people will want to walk downtown in the hot summer months. She added Americans with Disabilities Act access is minimal in the design and few disabled parking places were incorporated into the plan.

Councilor Nathan Weller said he and other members fought hard to keep current trees in the new design. Councilor Becky Dueben said the process was painful, deciding to remove and replace downtown's trees.

Weller said the decision ultimately came down to ADA compliance, as the city could face possible litigation if the trees stayed. They could create tripping hazards and negatively affect new sidewalks.

The council also heard from Pullman Civic Trust members on Pine Street Plaza's new design.

Suzanne Kopan Sakwa said the design's plan places the bike path next to the pedestrian sidewalk. She suggested it be moved next to the road and use trees as a buffer between the bike lane and pedestrian path.

Lisa Carloye told the council the four monuments that would be incorporated into Pine Street Plaza are too large and pose safety hazards with how they are placed. The monuments showcase Pullman Walk of Fame members.

The trust brought in life-sized markups of the monuments that stand as tall as 8 feet.

Nancy Mack, a Pullman resident, recommended a wall of gratitude be placed near the Brelsford Visitor Center to present the names.

"When I first saw this plan, I looked at that and said, 'they almost look like they belong in a cemetery,'" Mack said.

Councilor Anne Parks said she likes the wall of gratitude suggestion. Weller said he agrees and after seeing a life-size example, the monuments are too big and don't belong downtown.

Weller and other councilors appreciated the community involvement and passion that was present. Weller said the council needs the community's support to improve Pullman.

"It is everybody's responsibility to make downtown Pullman a beautiful place," Councilor Megan Guido said. "It is not just council members, it is everybody."

The council heard from many others and discussed a plethora of issues. A full recording of the meeting will be provided on the city of Pullman's YouTube page in two days.

To learn more about Save Downtown Trees or view its petition, visit its website at savedowntowntrees.com. Details about Project Downtown Pullman can be found at projectdowntownpullman.org.

