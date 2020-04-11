The Pulse of the Art World, Mid-Pandemic

This week, I’m writing about the for-profit part of the art world and how it’s doing in a health emergency and an economy steamrolled flat by our leaders and opinion makers — you know, the people still getting paychecks as opposed to the 17 million thrown out of work. Judging from a few recent news stories, slices of the not-for-profit art world in New York seem stuck in la-la land. I’ll write about these, too.

I’ve talked to friends at the big New York auction houses and at small ones. The business of buying and selling has slowed since almost all previews and live auctions are postponed. A big part of the business, though, is getting consignments. That’s got a pulse. We haven’t yet gotten to the 2009 and 2010 zeitgeist, when the market was ruled by the Three D’s: death, debt, and divorce. Then, no one sold unless thus motivated.

Today, the reports I’m getting say that they’re securing private-sale consignments, a big part of the auction business. Will the art find buyers? That’s another story.

I suspect that the pandemic and the government-induced depression will accelerate the movement of the auction business to virtual platforms. We’ll still have live previews but, over time, more and more phone and online bidding. The duels to the death that give the business buzz — two rich, obsessed collectors battling in public like gladiators — will almost never happen. The big exception: the evening contemporary art auctions, which are powered by glitz and glamour and need to be live.

Crowd at the 2020 FEFAF show. More

Art fairs aren’t going to happen for a while. A month ago, I was at the big European Fine Art Fair in Maastricht, in the Netherlands. A handful of people I know are sick, and it takes only a handful to kill a business based on crowds. At news of the first COVID-19 positive test, the Maastricht fair closed.

These fairs and the invitation-only openings are always packed and are big money makers for fair sponsors, many of which are charities. These charities are among the big losers. The biggest fundraiser for the East Side Settlement House in the Bronx, for example, is the Winter Antiques Show at the Park Avenue Armory in Manhattan. Art-fair sponsors, for profit or not-for-profit, will be skittish about planning events that a panic can close in an instant.

I looked at the sales results of two midlevel online auctions occurring last week. I was surprised at how much people paid for less-than-perfect art. Shopaholics exist in the art world — surprise, surprise — and this explains what I thought was indiscriminate bidding. With many auctions postponed and every New York dealer’s doors shut, those few art-buying venues still available are battered by the winds of a million flapping checkbooks.

Many small dealers are in bad shape. Most haven’t fully recovered from the financial crisis of 2009. These dealers aren’t drastically affected by city streets turned to tumbleweed alleys — foot traffic has been falling for years. Rather, a purposefully flatlined economy has put their businesses in ICU. For every shopaholic buying online with the zest of a teen playing Mortal Kombat 11, there’s a sober collector who’s wondering whether he’ll need to smash his piggy bank to pay his mortgage.

Dealers are keeping in touch with their loyal customers. Many will open by appointment. Shrubsole, the silver dealer, is known for erudition and connoisseurship. It’s sending daily anecdotes to its mailing list — about great objects that it’s sold over the years, along with accounts of larger-than-life, vinegary buyers. They’re wickedly funny.