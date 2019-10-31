The Pulse nightclub shooting and other G4S scandals

G4S, a global security provider with a broad footprint in the United States, has been plagued by a series of scandals in the U.S. and overseas.

Only some have garnered media attention, regulatory sanction or threatened the company’s bottom line. Here are 10 prominent incidents:

2012 Olympics a ‘humiliating’ failure for G4S

In 2012, G4S bungled the London Olympics security detail by over-promising the number of guards it could provide only to admit weeks before the games it would fall dangerously short.

The British military had to bring in 3,500 people to help. G4S’ stock price tanked, wiping out more than $150 million in market valuation in two days. Then-CEO Nick Buckles faced a grilling in front of Parliament. Two British executives resigned, but Buckles kept his job until 2013.

A member of Parliament chastised, "It's a humiliating shambles, Mr. Buckles."

"I cannot disagree with you," Buckles replied, acknowledging the company would lose millions.

The U.S. subsidiary's representatives argue it should not be confused with its global parent company's activity.

G4S employs Orlando night club shooter

G4S employed Omar Mateen, the perpetrator of the 2016 night club shooting in Orlando who killed 49 and injured another 53. Mateen was off duty and used his own weapons at the club, which was not guarded by G4S.

Mateen, 29, had passed two G4S background checks that found nothing of concern. But he had been questioned by the FBI in 2013 and 2014 and ultimately was placed on a terror watch list. The families of victims sued the company for negligence and alleged it ignored warnings about Mateen from co-workers and law enforcement. A judge dismissed their claim in March, but the families have appealed.

Investigations after the shooting revealed an error in the way G4S documented Mateen's psychological screening, prompting a statewide review in Florida that found 1,510 similar discrepancies. Florida regulators fined G4S $151,000.

G4S said it was “deeply shocked” by the Pulse shooting but has defended its hiring practices.

Israeli work prompts backlash, divestment

G4S took over a contract with Israeli prisons in the West Bank after buying a competitor in 2002. It equipped facilities accused of torturing Palestinians, including children, and provided security for border checkpoints.

International investors, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the United Methodist Church, divested from G4S amid accusations by international non-governmental organizations in 2014 the company was complicit in war crimes. The company commissioned an independent review in 2014 to assess the allegations and rejected them.

In 2016, CEO Ashley Almanza announced the company would sell off the Israeli subsidiary for $110 million to "improve our strategic focus and capital discipline."

Nuclear site incidents raise concerns

G4S held contracts with about half of the country’s nuclear power plants in the 2000s and faced scrutiny from watchdogs and regulators.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission conducted four separate investigations into security at G4S-guarded facilities in 2006 and found sleeping guards at Three Mile Island, failure to maintain records at Seabrook Station in New Hampshire, “significant issues” at Florida’s Turkey Point and “security-related concerns” at St. Lucie Power Plant in Florida. Another guard was caught sleeping in New Jersey that year.

Roman Catholic Sister Megan Rice, right, was among a group of peace activists who got past G4S security guards to stage a protest in a secure area of the Y-12 nuclear weapons plant in Tennessee in 2012. Here, Rice is shown leaving a detention facility after her arrest for the break-in. More