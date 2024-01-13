Pulse of the Voters: Southwest Missouri residents weigh in on Trump, Biden and the issues

Jan. 13—Four Southwest Missouri residents are divided on who will best lead the country and who they will support for president in 2024.

Bill Talley, of Carthage, said that while he has not settled on candidate, he knows this much: "It will not be Joe Biden.

"Everything Biden has done has been wrong. From the border to inflation to energy to national defense, he has failed. He likes to brag about his experience, but he has been wrong on all of these issues.

"I do not like Trump," Talley added, "but like his policies. I do not like Biden or his policies."

Dorothy Fulks believes former President Donald Trump, leading among Republican candidates, was the failure.

"I think Donald Trump's presidency was very destructive to this country," said the Webb City resident.

"The only thing, in my opinion, he accomplished was getting the big tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations passed in 2017. And I do not think those tax cuts were a good thing; they have added to the deficit and helped the rich get richer, and corporations, which could and should be paying taxes (but) don't financially support the infrastructure and regulatory systems that help them to thrive."

As for Biden, she said: "I think he is the most level-headed declared candidate. ... I think he has been way more effective as president than he is often given credit for."

Biden 'feckless'

Perry Davis, of Carthage, disagrees.

"As to Biden, just suffice it to say that the most feckless president in recent history (and certainly in my lifetime) had always been Jimmy Carter. But at least we could always point to him as being a decent man. He has now been eclipsed by Joe Biden. His policies seem to be the intentional destruction of our country. I am left with no other logical explanation.

"Trump's four years were a time of peace (no new wars), low inflation, and economic growth. The pandemic could not have been anticipated, but at the time of the last election we were well on our way to picking up right where we had left off."

Davis continued: "I will be supporting the Republican candidate in the upcoming election. Right now that looks overwhelmingly to be Donald Trump, but politics is a funny business in that events can change public sentiment overnight. I'm not so much supporting Trump as I am 'Trumpism,' when he defined as "an 'America First' set of policies that will benefit the vast majority of the electorate.

"I support only legal immigration in a controlled setting, pro-business policies that allow for wealth creation, less government regulation, lower spending, and a strong national defense."

Davis added: "I've spent a lot of time overseas in my working years and there was always a common thread when I would speak to citizens of other countries. That is, a strong America is a very good thing for the world as a whole. We are currently enduring a vacuum in leadership. Trump is an already proven leader."

Likes Biden's approach

Patricia O'Roark, of Carl Junction, said she is supporting Biden in 2024.

"He takes the U.S. Constitution seriously and, I believe, tries to abide by the principles set forth therein. His response to the pandemic was a humane one. I liked the child tax credit which, albeit temporary, lifted over 50% of the children who had been living below the poverty line above the poverty line. I supported other measures he took, such as universal free COVID vaccinations when they became available; the freeze on evictions, putting cash in citizens pockets and extensions on unemployment benefits.

"In my opinion he used the federal government to help the nation recover from the pandemic and continues to do so.

"I like his approach to the economic recovery, which focuses on expanding the working and middle classes. Today the unemployment level is low and year-end inflation over last year is down. His approach to the challenge of climate change is movement in the right direction. I think his approach to student loan forgiveness makes sense."

She said she also is worried about the direction of the country should Trump be reelected.

"As president this man showed no regard for the people of this nation — no call to action for us all to pull together to help each other during a world health crisis. He openly disregarded science, which had a devastating impact during the pandemic. In fact, he ridiculed the scientists, pretended that the pandemic was overblown and encouraged people to disregard health professionals' advice designed to contain COVID. He encouraged COVID deniers.

"He used the ruse of 'voter fraud' to try to stay in office and encouraged the insurrectionists on January 6, 2021. This person is not fit to hold public office because he does not subscribe to the tenets of the U.S. Constitution and because he thinks he is above the law. I watched every minute of the attack on the Congress of January 6, 2021. I watched the Senate's subsequent insurrection investigation. Even today, I see clips of Trump's current political speeches and am horrified as he does his level best to divide the country along the lines of race, color, sex and income. He speaks of those who disagree with him as 'vermin.' People who disagree with him are his enemies."

Pulse of the VotersFor the latest installment of "Pulse of the Voters," a project of CNHI, the Globe surveyed residents about the issues and the candidates.

Asked about major issues of concern in 2024, Talley said national defense and "the border ... are our enemies coming here?" He also identified inflation, which he said "is running rampant. While it may not be as high as last year, it is on top of what has gone on the last two years."

Davis cited immigration as one of his top issues, along with the economy, federal debt/and annual deficits as a result of excessive government spending, and America's involvement in "endless wars." He also pointed to "vulnerability due to the loss of respect by nations around the globe."

Asked about top issues in 2024, Fulks said Republicans are too eager to stop any sort of needed legislation if it would perceived as benefitting a Democratic president.

"Another example is the bipartisan immigration reform legislation the Senate passed in 2013 that the Republican speaker of the House would not even bring up for a vote in the House. It seemed to me that the Republicans would rather have immigration as an issue they can use as a club on Democrats than to actually try to solve any of the problems surrounding it."

Asked about her top issue, O'Roark said, "To be candid, preserving our democracy is my utmost primary concern. I fear our choice in November is between democracy and fascism. This is what keeps me awake at night."