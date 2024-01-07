Pulse of the Voters: Is Trump losing his backing?

Jan. 7—With the 2024 presidential race heating up in the cold months of January, voters are beginning to ponder how they'll make crucial decisions in the primary and general elections.

A few northeastern Kentucky residents weighed in on important issues and how they're viewing the upcoming presidential election.

Polls show former President Donald Trump with a notable lead in Iowa and other states with early primaries, but some area Republicans are steering away from an allegiance to Trump.

Doug Spillman, of Flatwoods, said he prefers Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump. He said Trump's policies were good, "but his actions after leaving office were not so good. ... His drama only furnishes rocks for people to throw at him."

Suzanne Griffith, of Westwood, said Trump is not the right choice as GOP nominee. She's done extensive research into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot of the U.S. Capitol. Griffith said she's read all 800-plus pages of the Jan. 6 report.

Griffith said Trump's four-year term (2017-21) was marked with a "well-documented divisive legacy and ended with a violent attack on the United States Capitol."

To date, more than 700 people have pleaded guilty to charges related to crimes committed on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Some have ended up in jail, some lost their lives, some lost their livelihoods, some lost their reputations and some lost their families," Griffith said. "All for what? A lie."

Paula Bowling, of Ashland, said incumbent Joe Biden "is more qualified than Trump any day of the week and twice on Sunday."

Bowling said she'd rather see a younger field of candidates. She's holding out hope that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear could be the next Democratic presidential candidate. Griffith agreed.

Another Ashland resident who preferred to remain anonymous said Trump and Biden are both bad choices to lead the country the next four years.

As for Trump being unqualified, he said that should "be patently obvious to anyone who has completed an elementary school civics class."

The local man who logged 30 years in the armed forces said Trump's lack of character and lack of leadership ability should have been clearly exposed to the general public.

He also said Biden does not merit re-election because "his conduct of foreign and domestic policy has been an unmitigated disaster."

He said, at this point, he is supporting Nikki Haley.

Spillman can't bring himself to vote for Biden, either.

"He has gone overboard to accommodate the extreme left agenda," Spillman said. "His border policy has been a disaster."

Added Spillman: "I'd definitely vote for Trump over Biden but hopes are to please keep his mouth shut, protect the Constitution and carry out the policies he did before."

Mike Wehrle, of Russell, said Biden deserves to be re-elected.

"President Biden and the Democratic administration have brought inflation down from 9% to effectively 2%, unemployment is at a post-WWII low of 3.4%, unions are having massive gains and gas is $2.79 a gallon," Wehrle said.

"The Republicans have nothing to run on," he added.

Wehrle said Trump has no shot.

"Trump has to have a straight flush, roll two sixes and hit the lottery all at the same time to win," he said. "And he won't. Trump is done."

Griffith said she views Biden's presidency "in a positive albeit not perfect light."

She said national security and economic issues are generally at the forefront of important issues for voters. Other issues of importance, she said, are job security, health care, infrastructure, education, housing, Social Security, crime, fair taxation, immigration and preserving democracy.

Bowling added a couple others: raising the federal minimum wage and women's rights.

"For pity's sake, in some states it is being considered that women will have to take pregnancy tests before they can travel across state lines," Bowling said. "Pregnant women are being denied life-saving health care because of zealots that do not have medical licenses. Not to mention it is 2024 and women do not have equal rights under the Constitution. This is shameful."

Griffith, like Bowling, already has one eye on 2028. In addition to Beshear, she thinks potentially major players include Democrats Gavin Newsome, Gretchen Whitmer and Mark Kelly. She envisions Haley staying a strong contender as a Republican and she said Gov. Chris Sununu is another name to watch.

