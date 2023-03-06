Pulsz Casino Promo Code 2023 - Free Sweeps Coins

Free Spins, No Deposit Bonus, Sweepstakes Coins and Gold Coins

If you are looking to play at one of the best promotional sweepstakes casino in the US, then look no further than Pulsz Casino. Not only does it offer more than 300 online slots - which is more than many of the best sweepstakes casinos out there, but it also offers table games as well. However, what makes it stand out, even more, is how generous it is with its free sweepstakes coins... which means that you have even more chance of real money wins. It makes is a great way to win real cash prizes in states where there isn't access to legal online gambling.

If this sounds good - then new players can claim the current Pulsz Casino promo code offer when they register and earn 2.3 sweeps straight away. They can also make use of the purchase bonus, which gives you 15 free sweepstakes coins when you spend $9.99 and 30 free sweepstakes coins if you spend $19.99.

This generous Pulsz promo code is available to all players in the US apart from those in Washington, Idaho and Nevada, that are aged 18 years or over. What's more, because this is a promotional sweepstakes casino, you don't need to spend any money or buy gold coins to win real money prizes. All you need to do is register for an account claim your free sweepstakes coins, make use of your purchase bonus and you're all set to win cash prizes. So sign up to this New Sweeps Cash Casino today.

Pulsz No Deposit Promo Code

The first Pulz promo code that you can claim when you sign up will give you 5,000 free gold coins plus 2.3 sweepstakes coins - without any purchase necessary. After this, you can then take advantage of the purchase offer, which rewards you with free sweepstakes coins when you purchase gold coins.

You can also claim 0.30 free sweepstakes coins for free simply for logging in every day. If you log in for seven days in a row, then you can get one free sweeps coin. T&Cs apply. Head over to our Free Sweeps Cash Casinos page for more information on no-deposit bonuses.

How to Get Free No Deposit Bonus Sweepstakes Coins at Pulsz Casino

Here are the different ways in which you can claim free no deposit bonus sweeps coins as you play...

Registration Bonus Code

As mentioned above, as soon as you register at Pulsz Casino, you can get 2.3 sweepstakes coins and 5,000 free gold coins. To claim, simply follow these steps:

Click on our link over to Pulsz Casino. Click on the 'Register' button. Create a new account by either using your existing Facebook or Google account, or create a new account with your email address and password. If you create an account with your email address, you will need to verify your email address first. Claim your 2.3 sweepstakes coins and 5,000 gold coins and play games!

If you’d like more information on real money withdrawable casinos head to our Sweeps Cash Casino page.

Purchase Bonus

This promo code also entitles you to the first purchase bonus. You have 2 options:

Purchase Gold Coins for $9.99 and get 15 free sweepstakes coins

Purchase Gold Coins for $19,99 and get 30 free sweepstakes coins plus 200% extra gold coins and 460 VIP points.

Pulsz Casino Login Bonus

If you log in to your Pulsz casino account every day, then you can also earn 0.3 sweepstakes coins for free. If you log in for 7 consecutive days, you will earn 1 whole sweepstakes coin for free.

If you make sure you do this every day, you can get hundreds of free sweeps coins every year for free.

Winning a Cash Prize at Pulsz Casino

If you play games at Pulsz Casino with sweeps coins then you can win sweeps coins which can be redeemed 1:1 as a cash prize.

However, because this is a promotional sweepstakes casino, you can't deposit real money into your account as you would with a traditional real-money online casino. Instead, you need to earn or purchase gold coins - and generally, every time you buy Gold Coins, you will get free sweeps coins. So, for example, if you purchase $10 worth of Gold Coins, then you will be given 10 free Swee`

Pulsz Casino does not allow players to deposit money like at a real-money online casino. Promotional sweepstakes casinos instead sell Gold Coins, and purchasing a certain amount of GC includes free SC. For example, $10 worth of GC at Pulsz includes around 10 free SC. You can’t then redeem that SC for a cash prize, though. You have to play the games, and the SC that you win on those games can be redeemed. Take a look at our

Pulsz Casino Promotions and Promo Codes For Existing Members 2023

Pulsz Casino offers many promotions for existing members to win free SC and more. Some of them require players to OPT IN every day, and we will highlight a few of them below, so you don’t miss out. Pulsz will even send a confirmation email to your inbox with details of promotions you enter to help you keep track of entries. Here’s what promotions players can expect from existing user Pulsz promo codes and opt-ins once they become a member this February:

10 Days to Win 1 of 10 Big Screens: Opt in each day and play any of the selected games from Feb.2 – Feb. 11 to enter the daily draw for a chance to win one of ten 65″ 4K smart TVs. Plus, a $100 Fanatics.com e-voucher.

Two Jumbo Jackpots Every Week, plus Daily Events:

Gold Coins Jackpots: GOLD MINE JACKPOT, a winner takes all progressive jackpot that grows with every spin (the current jackpot displays at the bottom of every game), and a minimum GC 1,000,000 prize each week.

Gold Coins Jackpots: MY STASH, where you stash away GC in your My Stash balance with every GC spin and watch it grow all week, then claim your jackpot on Monday, and you could hit up to 1,000x the balance! Players must Opt-in to get started winning.

Monday Jackpot Races: Automatically qualify when you play any of the selected games (GC or SC) at any time during the race this February 2023, every Monday from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm (PST). For TWO HOURS ONLY,` you can be in the running to spin a major Jackpot win in Gold Coin (GC) or Sweepstakes Coin (SC) mode. They could drop at absolutely any time during the race, so any spin can win.

Tuesday Tournaments: Two tournaments with 60 lucky winners in each and with GC 300,000 and SC 1,500 prize pools.

Thursday Tournaments: Two tournaments with 60 winners in each. Play GC games for a share of GC 300,000 or SC games for a share of SC 1,500.

Weekend Tournaments: Two tournaments with 10 winners in each, with GC 2,000,000 and SC 1,000 up for grabs.

VIP Program: We get into more detail about how the Pulsz VIP program works below. But the more you play, the more points you earn and the higher up the loyalty ladder you climb. The better your VIP Tier, the more free SC you receive.

Check out our Pulsz promo page for even more details on the deals and promotions going on at Pulsz Casino.

Ways You Can Earn Free SC at Pulsz Casino

Players have many different options to get free SC at Pulsz Casino. Here’s a breakdown of the main ways to get Sweepstakes Coins at one of the top social casinos in the US:

Use the Pulsz promo code link for 2.3 SC free Purchase GC after using the same promo code link and get free SC Sign up with our exclusive link to Pulsz, you will receive .30 free SC every 24 hours by logging in (and 1 free SC for a 7 consecutive day log-in streak). Follow Pulsz on their Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok channels to get a chance for free SC every week through giveaways and contests on social media. Compete in Pulsz slots races, climb up the leaderboards, and win a slice of the SC prize pool Invite Friends and get 20 SC free when a friend uses your referral link with FREE 20 SC per friend (up to 10 friends) for a total of FREE 200 Sweepstakes Coins.

Players can find more ways to get SC at Pulsz than at most social casinos. It just takes a bit of commitment to log in each day and go after those social media giveaways and promotional sweepstakes.

Pros

300+ slots, 3X as many as any social casino

Low minimum for games

Low minimum 10 SC to redeem a gift card

Millionaire jackpots

Daily login bonus

Minimum $5 GC purchase with free SC is among the lowest around

Great rewards program

Available via iOS web browser and Android app

Cons

Minimum 100 SC for cash prize redemption

Maximum 10,000 SC redemption per day

Customer service limited

iOS app is GC play only

Not available in ID, NV, WA

How Do Purchases Work at Pulsz Casino?

Whether you’re using the Pulsz promo code for 200% extra Gold Coins or making a standard purchase, your GC purchase gets you free Sweepstakes Coins (SC) and VIP Points. Here’s the breakdown:

PriceFree SCGC (Standard)GC (With Bonus)VIP Points$4.99SC 5.05GC 2,500N/A45$9.99SC 15GC 5,375GC 16,125110$19.99SC 30GC 12,750GC 38,250460$49.99SC 51GC 40,000N/A750$99.99SC 104GC 105,000N/A1,800

As you can see, the bigger the purchase, the better the deal. For example, the $19.99 package may be 4x the price of the $4.99 package, but you get more than 4x the GC.

Payment And Redemption Options at Pulsz

You can purchase coins at Pulsz using the following options:

Online Bank Transfer: Connect directly to your online banking account to purchase coins and collect cash prizes.

Debit & Credit Card: Purchase coins using a Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover card.

Skrill: A popular e-wallet for online casino play and a solid alternative to PayPal, which is not a purchase method at Pulsz. You can, however, use PayPal to accept cash prizes.

ACH/E-Check: Digital version of a check, similar to an online bank transfer, available for purchases as well as accepting cash prizes.

Pulsz does not charge a fee for making a purchase. However, the payment method might. For example, adding funds to your Skrill account with a credit card counts as a cash advance charge, which comes with fees and higher rates.

Redeeming Prizes At Pulsz

When a player wins the minimum number of Sweepstakes Coins (SC) for a prize, they can receive it in cash (minimum 100 SC) or gift card (minimum 50 SC). The gift card is sent to the email address you provided. The cash prize is credited via online bank transfer, ACH/e-check, PayPal, or Skrill. Debit and credit cards can only be used for purchases.

How to Earn Pulsz Casino Free SC

You can receive free Sweepstakes Coins (SC) at Pulsz Casino in the following ways:

Create An Account: Use our exclusive link to receive 2.3 Sweepstakes Coins for free when you sign up at Pulsz.

Purchase Coins: You receive free SC when you purchase Gold Coin (GC) packages worth $5 or more.

Daily Login: Receive .30 SC each day that you log in to Pulsz Casino (up to 1 SC for a 7 consecutive day log-in streak).

Refer A Friend: When someone uses your referral link and purchases at least $15 worth of coins, you get 20 SC free.

Mail-In Envelopes: You can mail in a request for free SC for the cost of postage. Follow the instructions on the Pulsz site carefully to ensure you’re eligible for the free coins. Requests can take up to three months to complete.

Social Media Contests: Pulsz hosts daily SC and GC giveaways on Facebook and Instagram.

Promotions: Pulsz Casino runs weekly prize pool tournaments and prize drawings for free SC. Playing games with SC (rather than GC) is usually required to participate.

How Do VIP Points Work At Pulsz Casino?

You can earn Pulsz VIP Points by playing casino games, leveling up, and purchasing coins. The more you earn, the higher you climb up the VIP levels. Every member starts at the Bronze level, and the highest is the Royal Diamond level.

Each Pulsz VIP level increases the amount of GC you receive when you make a purchase. It also boosts the number of VIP Points when you level up. Here’s a breakdown:

Bronze: 1x GC and 1x VIP Points

Silver: 1.5x GC and 2x VIP Points

Gold: 2.5x GC and 3x VIP Points

Platinum: 4x GC and 4x VIP Points

Diamond: 7x GC and 5x VIP Points

Royal Diamond: 10x GC and 6x VIP Points

That means you get an even better Pulsz bonus code than the welcome offer when you reach the Gold level or higher. The purchase bonus is also solid for the Silver level, but not as good as the initial welcome bonus.

In fact, if you use your 200% Pulsz welcome bonus for the $19.99 package, you earn 460 VIP Points, which skyrockets you into the Silver tier and toward the Gold level.

Check out this guide to the best online casino loyalty and rewards programs.

Available Games at Pulsz Casino

Slots at Pulsz Casino include a nearly countless number of options. Those who prefer table games can also find a nice selection:

Over 200 Pulsz online Slots (20 jackpot slots, 30 Megaways, 50+ Hold and Win slots, and many more, including the famous Starburst slot)

6 scratchcards (AKA scratch-offs or scratchers)

Table Games

Video poker, roulette, blackjack, and craps are some notable omissions from the Pulsz casino game catalog. However, it adds new games on an ongoing basis, so you can expect more table games in the near future.

Is Pulsz Casino Legit?

Yes, Pulsz is a safe, legitimate social casino that utilizes sophisticated SSL encryption to protect user information. It is owned by Yellow Social Interactive, which offers a detailed privacy policy so you know exactly how the company uses your data. It also strictly enforces its restriction on players under 18.

Be sure that the personal information you provide matches what’s on your ID. When you win enough Sweepstakes Coins to redeem for a cash prize, you may need to verify your identity before it’s transferred to your account. This is to prevent identity theft.

Who Makes The Pulsz Casino Games?

Evoplay makes the games available at Pulsz Casino. The gaming studio is well-known in other parts of the world for offering real-money online casino games. In the US, it provides promotional sweepstakes gaming for cash prizes to sites like Pulsz. Some of the most popular Evoplay games available in the US include Tree of Light, Rise of Horus, Nuke World, and Dungeon Immortal Evil. Evoplay also won the silver award for Best Game Design and Art Direction and the bronze for Game Retro Style at the Game Developer Awards in 2021.

Pulsz Casino Customer Support

Pulsz Casino customer support is available via online chat, web form, email, and phone. Here’s how to use each of the contact methods at Pulsz Casino:

Online Chat: On the Pulsz website, click the chat bubble in the bottom right corner of your mobile or desktop screen.

Web Form: If online chat is unavailable, the chatbot will link you to the web form, where you can submit your customer service request.

Email: Use support@pulsz.com to contact the team via email.

Phone: Call +1 (424) 371-7304 to reach Yellow Social Interactive, which owns Pulsz Casino, for payment-related questions.

Best Slots To Try at Pulsz Casino

With over 300 slots to choose from, you might be wondering which Pulsz Casino games to try with your free SC. Here are 3 of the current most popular slots at Pulsz Casino: Play slots

Big Bass Splash: Reel in a big win across five reels, and a free spins bonus game where you can really catch a whopper. Egyptian Dreams: The latest in the popular Ancient Egyptian slots thrills across five reels plus bonus games, free spins, and jackpots. Exciting slot game New Year’s Bash – A worldwide end-of-year celebration slot with a SC 29,000 and GC 350,000 progressive jackpots just in time for the holidays.

You can play them all at Pulsz Casino today. But the best slots also depends on what you like to play, so we broke things down into some of the most popular categories:

Promotional Sweepstakes Versions Of Real-Money Slots

Pulsz houses slots similar to some of the most popular games of Las Vegas. Here are some of the highlights:

Real-Money SlotPromotional Sweepstakes VersionsDescriptionBuffalo Slot MachineBuffalo: Hold & Spin; Buffalo KingPulsz offers two games that are just like playing the iconic Buffalo slot you know from the casino floor.Cleopatra SlotRise of Horus; Scarab Riches; King Tut’s Tomb; God’s Temple Deluxe; Book of Sun MultiChance; Legends of RaIf you like slots set in Ancient Egypt, Pulsz Casino has several like Cleopatra that you can enjoy.Wheel Of Fortune SlotWheel Of TimeA new spin on the classic Wheel of Fortune slot setup is available at Pulsz.Stinkin' RichVIP Filthy Rich; Cash PigClassic Vegas setup and symbols with a more modern twist.

How Big Are The Progressive Jackpots at Pulsz Casino?

At the time of writing this Pulsz Casino review, the site had (of the 20 jackpot slots) one millionaire progressive jackpot and five six-figure progressive jackpots. That rivals any online casino in the US. Here were the six biggest progressive jackpot slots at Pulsz:

Hot Hot Fruit: Jackpot: SC 937,500. A fruit-themed slot game by Habanero with five reels, 15 fixed paylines, and multipliers of up to 350x in the game.

Happy Ape: Current Jackpot: SC 415,125

Sparta: Current Jackpot: SC 375,000

Megaways Slots at Pulsz Casino?

Megaways slots buck the limits on paylines and just give players over 100,000 ways to win every spin. Here are all the Pulsz Casino Megaways slots available to play with your free 2.3 SC Pulsz no purchase bonus code:

Medallion Megaways – SC 1,000,000 Top Prize

Heroes Hunt 2 – SC 1,000,000 Top Prize

Temple Tumble Megaways – SC 748,800 Top Prize

5 Lions Megaways – SC 500,000 Top Prize. This video slot by Pragmatic Play features the golden lions from 5 Lions Gold once more and 117,649-ways-to-win . 5 Lions Megaways comes with multipliers of up to 40x both in the base game and during the free spins, increasing your winning chances as you create ways to win with the wild. By finding the Yin-Yang symbols, you’ll trigger the free games, giving you the option to choose the number of free spins and the multiplier. The max win in 5 Lions Megaways is 5,000x.

Fruit Shop Megaways – SC 500,000 Top Prize

Hold And Win Slots?

Besides the jackpot slots, the biggest highlight of Pulsz Casino is the Hold and Win slots section. These slots trigger three respins when you line up enough bonus symbols, and those bonus symbols hold in place as the other symbols spin. The more additional bonus symbols you line up, the higher the multiplier becomes and the more re-spins you trigger.

, 11 Of those, Wolf Gold, Sun of Egypt 2, and Hit the Gold are the most popular

Newest Pulsz Slots

Pulsz Casino is consistently adding new online slots, and our goal is to keep you updated with the latest and greatest. Check out the list below to see the newest releases.

Fire 88

Hex

Master Chen’s Fortune

Hot Pepper

Animal Carnival

Classic Slots at Pulsz

Starburst

Hot to Burn

Disco Beats

Hot Triple Sevens

MEGA 7

Other Sites Like Pulsz

Promotional sweepstakes casinos get the vast majority of players in the US access to online casino-style games for cash prizes. So what other sites are like Pulsz? Here are the top options:

Pulsz Bingo – About the Newest Pulsz Casino Product

Pulsz Bingo is the newest offering from Pulsz Casino. If you’re already a Pulsz Casino member, you probably have the announcement in your email inbox – and have access to Pulsz promo codes for existing players. Players looking to win cash prizes playing Pulsz Bingo have to create a new account first. Thankfully, that also includes free SC on signup so you can immediately get to the cash prize bingo games, plus free GC for fun-play bingo.

Will we see Pulsz Poker or a Pulsz Sportsbook? Time will tell, but the expansion into online bingo makes additional Pulsz Casino products a distinct possibility.

How to Play Pulsz Bingo

Log in to your account and click the “Bingo” on the left side. If it’s your first time, you’ll need to create a unique screenname. This is for the chat feature as well as prize announcements, so be sure to create a screenname without personal identifiers. Then follow these steps to play Pulsz Bingo:

Select the bingo game you want to play, whether it’s the next one up or one scheduled for later on. The goal for each bingo game can be different. It may be to simply create a single bingo, create the letter E, or any number of combinations. The buy-in price in SC represents the cost per card, and players can usually select up to 100 cards. So, if the buy-in is 0.08 SC per card and you decide to purchase 10 cards, the total price would be 0.80 SC. Once the game begins, numbers are drawn, just like traditional bingo. The cards automatically fill in while the numbers are drawn, taking the stress out of playing multiple cards. If you create the combination before the other players, you win! Redeem your won SC for a cash prize, leave it in your account, or play again, whatever you prefer.

Good luck, have fun, and remember to practice Responsible Gaming.

