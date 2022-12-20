PulteGroup fires exec for allegedly trolling founder's grandson

1
Aimee Picchi
·3 min read

Home builder PulteGroup said it has fired executive Brandon Jones, who had been slated to become the company's chief operating officer on January 1, after he allegedly trolled its founder's grandson, Bill Pulte, a well-known philanthropist.

Jones' termination comes after Pulte filed a lawsuit on December 14 against the executive, accusing him of creating fake accounts and bots on Twitter to stalk, harass and defame Pulte. According to the lawsuit, Jones — who had worked at PulteGroup for 18 years — wrote comments that cast aspersions on Pulte, calling his family a "mess" and accusing him of "entitlement."

With 3.2 million followers on Twitter, Pulte is perhaps best known for his use of social media to donate money to people in need, calling himself the inventor of #TwitterPhilanthropy and telling CBS News in 2020 that people "at first thought I was a little crazy." But in his lawsuit against Jones, Pulte claims Jones engaged in a "vindictive campaign of falsehoods as a means to sully Pulte's good name and the charitable work in which he engages."

Bill Pulte with CBS reporter Carol Cain. / Credit: CBS 62
Bill Pulte with CBS reporter Carol Cain. / Credit: CBS 62

"We need an apology"

"I'd rather focus on growing businesses and direct giving on Twitter," Pulte wrote Tuesday on Twitter. "That being said, we need an apology & finer details from Jones which is why I'm suing him (in his personal capacity)." He added that PulteGroup is conducting its own investigation into the issue.

Jones didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit states that Pulte, while on the board of PulteGroup, had opposed Jones' promotion to COO, claiming that he wasn't qualified for the position. The board agreed with him, and Jones wasn't promoted. But after Pulte left the board in 2020, Jones was tapped for the promotion to COO.

I’d rather focus on growing businesses and direct giving on Twitter. That being said, we need an apology & finer details from Jones which is why I’m suing him (in his personal capacity; @PulteHomes is conducting investigation into scope & conspirators?) https://t.co/88XkXlGOEE

— Pulte (@pulte) December 20, 2022

According to the lawsuit, Jones set up a series of fake Twitter accounts to respond to Pulte's tweets with insinuations and false claims. He also allegedly tagged reporters and news organizations with some of his responses, which the lawsuit said was an attempt to "broaden the reach of his false and defamatory remarks."

For instance, in one case, Pulte tweeted about a fire that destroyed a Michigan golf club where his father had been a member, expressing sadness about the loss of the building and job losses and calling for an investigation into the fire. Jones allegedly responded, via a fake account, that Bill Pulte "mentioned his father Mark Pulte and an investigation into the fire. Sounds like he may suspect his father."

"Was Mark Pulte involved in the fire? Mark Pulte recently bought a competitor course. Is that a coincidence?" Jones added, including several Michigan media outlets and journalists in his responses, the lawsuit claims.

Other tweets grew personal, claiming that PulteGroup employees "hated" Bill Pulte, with one reading, "My friend was laid off because of you. The employees blame you." Another one read, "Employees hated him. That's why he constantly panders to them."

Other tweets targed the Pulte family, the lawsuit alleges, with one tweet reading: "Pulte Family is kind of a mess. Money does that."

PulteGroup, founded in 1950, is the nation's third-largest home builder and has built about 750,000 homes across the U.S., according to the company's website.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla falls on growing angst over Musk's focus on Twitter

    Tesla's shares hit a more than two-year low of $140.86. Analysts say investors are worried that Musk may need to sell shares further to fund Twitter and sentiment around the acquisition of the social media firm could hurt the EV maker's brand. Evercore ISI, which slashed its price target on the company's shares to $200 from $300 said investors fear damage to the Tesla brand.

  • Alex Jones seeks $1.3 million salary in Infowars bankruptcy

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Monday asked a judge to allow him to take a $1.3 million annual salary from the bankrupt parent company of his Infowars' website. Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems LLC, both went bankrupt in recent months as they owe families of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting a total of $1.5 billion in damages for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. Jones has said he cannot pay those judgments, which came after back-to-back defamation trials in Texas and Connecticut.

  • ‘Criminal Minds’ Producers to Pay $3 Million to Settle Sexual Harassment Suit

    ABC Signature will pay $3 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) regarding sexual harassment and retaliation allegations on the set of “Criminal Minds.” The suit, which was filed in May 2020, alleged that cinematographer Greg St. Johns subjected multiple male crew members to sexual harassment including unwanted touching […]

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • ‘A new playbook is being written’: why Silicon Valley is applauding Elon Musk’s brutal crackdown at Twitter

    Tech founders and investors tell Insider that Musk is inspiring them to rethink how they treat their employees.

  • Goodbye to the good life: The cushy perks of tech work are rapidly disappearing

    For tech workers who, quite literally, enjoyed a free lunch, the rapid pullback on perks feels like the end of an era.

  • Auto dealer to pay $1.25M to resolve consumer complaints

    An auto dealership has agreed to pay a $1.25 million settlement to resolve allegations of unfair and deceptive acts or practices against consumers, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said Monday.

  • Gazprom: gas supplied in full, bypassing damaged Russian export pipeline

    A local unit of the Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that gas was being supplied to customers in full via parallel pipelines following a fatal explosion in a section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline. The blast, near Kalinino, around 150 km (90 miles) west of the Volga city of Kazan in central Russia, killed three people and threatened to disrupt some of the limited volume of Russian gas that is still reaching Europe despite the economic fallout from Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

  • Cannabis is legal in most of America. But federal laws still block businesses from banks.

    The SAFE Banking Act would help owners of legal marijuana businesses gain fair access to capital and banking services.

  • Britain’s broken egg industry shows the price of food inflation

    In Britain, the damage wrought by rampant inflation can be seen in the fate of the humble egg. With war in Ukraine driving energy and chicken feed costs higher, farmers say what they get paid is no longer enough, upending the economics of a key food staple. Many of the country's supermarkets, including market leader Tesco and No. 3 Asda, have rationed sales, blaming the bout of bird flu that has ravaged flocks across Europe and the United States and, they say, led to a British shortage.

  • Nearly half of SC residents who can work aren’t, new figures show. A survey has 5 reasons why

    South Carolina’s labor force participation rate is below the national average, new figures show. Here are reasons some are choosing not to seek work.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • North Carolina Chick-fil-A fined after violating child labor laws, Dept. of Labor says

    A North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchise is facing fines after it let teenagers use hazardous machinery and paid workers with meals, a federal investigation found.

  • Ripple CEO’s attorney to resign as counsel on XRP lawsuit against SEC

    Ripple CEO Bradley Garlinghouse's attorney has applied to withdraw as his counsel in Ripple's ongoing lawsuit against the SEC.

  • Ford Settles Lawsuit Over Super Duty Roof Failures For $1.7 Billion

    Over the summer, a Georgia judge ordered Ford Motor Company to pay the largest settlement in the state’s history, $1.7 billion. The suit is the culmination of nearly 20 years of lawsuits—at issue was the safety of the roof of the Super Duty pickup. A report from Wall Street Journal found that before the almost $2 billion settlement, Ford has settled dozens of other cases related to the roofs over the years, and multiple deaths, all while arguing that its trucks are safe.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and break out of the 9-to-5 grind.

  • Carhartt chooses Dearborn over Kentucky, Mexico for 125 new jobs: Here's why

    The new positions will pay an average $43 hourly rate and include web developers, marketing specialists and sales and customer service personnel.

  • McDonald’s fires man who worked there 37 years because he has autism, lawsuit says

    Before the new owner of the New Jersey location fired him, the grill cook received several awards, according to the lawsuit.

  • U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023

    The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per day (bpd), with exports of about 3 million bpd of refined products like gasoline and diesel fuel. The United States is also the leading liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter, where growth is expected to soar in coming years.

  • Binance's books are a black box, filings show, as crypto giant tries to rally confidence

    The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. After the collapse of rival exchange FTX last month, Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao promised his company would "lead by example" in embracing transparency. Yet a Reuters analysis of Binance's corporate filings shows that the core of the business – the giant Binance.com exchange that has processed trades worth over $22 trillion this year – remains mostly hidden from public view.