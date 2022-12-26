Is PulteGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:PHM) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 22% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on PulteGroup's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for PulteGroup is:

29% = US$2.4b ÷ US$8.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.29 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of PulteGroup's Earnings Growth And 29% ROE

First thing first, we like that PulteGroup has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 28% net income growth seen by PulteGroup over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

We then performed a comparison between PulteGroup's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 30% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for PHM? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is PulteGroup Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

PulteGroup's ' three-year median payout ratio is on the lower side at 8.9% implying that it is retaining a higher percentage (91%) of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Moreover, PulteGroup is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 8.7%. Regardless, PulteGroup's ROE is speculated to decline to 16% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with PulteGroup's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

