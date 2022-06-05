PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.15

PulteGroup, Inc.'s (NYSE:PHM) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.15 per share on 5th of July. This means the annual payment will be 1.3% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

PulteGroup's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, PulteGroup was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 35.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 5.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PulteGroup Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

PulteGroup's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. The first annual payment during the last 9 years was US$0.20 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 13% per annum over that time. PulteGroup has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. PulteGroup has impressed us by growing EPS at 37% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like PulteGroup's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for PulteGroup that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

