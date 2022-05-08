PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.15

The board of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.15 per share on the 5th of July. The dividend yield is 1.4% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

PulteGroup's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, PulteGroup was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 35.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 5.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

PulteGroup Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 9 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. The dividend has gone from US$0.20 in 2013 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that PulteGroup has grown earnings per share at 37% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

PulteGroup Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for PulteGroup (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

