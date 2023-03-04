PulteGroup's (NYSE:PHM) five-year earnings growth trails the respectable shareholder returns

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shareholders have enjoyed a 84% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 40% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 13% , including dividends .

The past week has proven to be lucrative for PulteGroup investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, PulteGroup achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 51% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 4.79.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how PulteGroup has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of PulteGroup, it has a TSR of 96% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that PulteGroup has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 13% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 14% a year, is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for PulteGroup (2 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

