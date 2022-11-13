'Pulverized everybody': Six dead in collision of WWII planes at Dallas air show
The NTSB was working to identify victims of the "horrible tragedy" after two vintage planes collided at the Wings over Dallas air show.
According to the FAA, the crash involved a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a fighter Bell P-63 Kingcobra.
Video from witnesses obtained by FOX 4 shows two planes colliding in the air during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport. (Video courtesy Valerie Dinh.)
The NTSB arrived Saturday evening to take over the investigation.
The Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft and if anyone on the ground was hurt. Emergency crews were responding to the scene at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The FAA says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. Several videos posted on Twitter showed two aircraft appearing to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.
Two military planes from World War II collided mid-air during a Veterans Day air show at Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday.
Footage shows the two planes colliding at a commemorative air show near Dallas, killing six people.
