Puma’s Q1 Beats Market Expectations

Puma beat market expectations as revenues in the first quarter surged 19.7 percent 1.91 billion euros.

Despite what he called “obstacles and uncertainties” over the past three months, “we have had a very good start into 2022,” Puma chief executive officer Bjørn Gulden said in a statement.

The German activewear firm has been putting particular focus on the North American market recently – last year’s record breaking sales were driven by increases in this territory – and this also paid off at the start of 2022. In the Americas, sales zoomed 44.1 percent, currency adjusted, to hit 815.9 million euros.

In Puma’s home market of Europe, sales grew 25.5 percent to bring in 708.8 million euros.

The Asia Pacific market was responsible for the only red numbers on Puma’s balance sheet this quarter. There, sales fell 17 percent, currency adjusted, to 387.4 million euros.

The company said this year’s decrease was mostly due to “COVID-19 related restrictions and geopolitical tensions” in mainland China, where there is an ongoing consumer boycott of Western-made goods as well as “zero COVID” policies that have seen whole cities locked down. Last year, sales in mainland China dragged down Puma’s sales here for the same reasons, even as other parts of the region saw increases.

Market analysts had predicted double-digit growth and EBIT of around 182 million euros. Puma’s EBIT for the first quarter of the year beat their expectations, coming in at 196 million euros. That is an increase of 27 percent versus Q1 last year.

Despite the positive results, Puma did not adjust its outlook for the rest of the year. During 2021, the sportswear brand had adjusted prognosis upwards every quarter. But this year was different, Gulden warned in his statement.

“We would normally raise our outlook for the full year,” he explained, “but given the increased uncertainty in the world, we have decided to stick to our initial outlook from the beginning of this year.”

Gulden cited the ongoing health crisis in China, the war in Ukraine depressing demand, continuing problems with freight and logistics, and inflationary pressure ratcheting up in all markets as factors. Puma’s operating expenses rose 18.6 percent to 712.8 million euros “as a result of higher marketing expenses, more retail stores operating as well as higher sales-related distribution and warehousing costs,” the company said.

Puma still expects sales growth of at least 10 percent for the whole year and an EBIT of between 600 million and 700 million euros.