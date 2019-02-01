Do PUMA SE’s (FRA:PUM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Today we are going to look at PUMA SE (FRA:PUM) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for PUMA:

0.16 = €244m ÷ (€3.2b – €1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, PUMA has an ROCE of 16%.

Check out our latest analysis for PUMA

Is PUMA’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. It appears that PUMA’s ROCE is fairly close to the Luxury industry average of 15%. Separate from PUMA’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, PUMA’s ROCE appears to be 16%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.4%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

DB:PUM Last Perf February 1st 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do PUMA’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

PUMA has total assets of €3.2b and current liabilities of €1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 36% of its total assets. PUMA has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

Our Take On PUMA’s ROCE

PUMA’s ROCE does look good, but the level of current liabilities also contribute to that. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.