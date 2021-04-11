Puma SE Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Puma SE (OTCPK:PUMSY, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.028 per share and the market cap of $16.5 billion, Puma SE stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Puma SE is shown in the chart below.


Because Puma SE is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 8.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.08% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Puma SE has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.74, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Puma SE at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Puma SE is fair. This is the debt and cash of Puma SE over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Puma SE has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $6.1 billion and earnings of $0.065 a share. Its operating margin of 3.99% in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Puma SE's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Puma SE over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Puma SE is 8.1%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 19.1%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Puma SE's ROIC is 5.07 while its WACC came in at 3.34. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Puma SE is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Puma SE (OTCPK:PUMSY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in the industry of Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories. To learn more about Puma SE stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

