PUMA sees lower net 4th quarter profit, but growth in fiscal 2024

A Puma logo can be seen on the wall of the Puma outlet. The German athletic apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturer said on Tuesday that net income in the fourth quarter dropped 42.3% to €800,000 ($868,500) from the previous years. €1.4 million. Daniel Vogl/dpa

The German athletic apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturer said on Tuesday that net income in the fourth quarter dropped 42.3% to €800,000 ($868,500) from the previous years. €1.4 million.

Earnings per share amounted to €0.01, same as last year.The decline in net income mainly reflected the weak financial result.

The operating result or EBIT, a key earnings metric, however, climbed 133% to €94.4 million from last year's €40.5 million euros. The improvement was achieved through the gross profit margin and strict cost discipline. The EBIT margin improved to 4.8% from the prior year's 1.8%.

PUMA's Group sales decreased 9.8% to €1.98 billion. At constant currency, sales fell 4%. Further, the management and supervisory boards would propose a dividend of €0.82 per share for 2023 to the annual general meeting on May 22, same as last year. Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, PUMA expects to achieve mid-single-digit currency-adjusted sales growth and an improved EBIT in the range of €620 million to €700 million.

The company expects net income to change in 2024 in line with the operating result. Last year's net income was €304.9 million and EBIT was €622 million.