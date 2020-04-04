What Is PUMA's (ETR:PUM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, PUMA (ETR:PUM) shares are down a considerable 32% in the last month. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 12% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does PUMA's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 27.17 that there is some investor optimism about PUMA. The image below shows that PUMA has a higher P/E than the average (19.4) P/E for companies in the luxury industry.

PUMA's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

PUMA increased earnings per share by a whopping 40% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years. I'd therefore be a little surprised if its P/E ratio was not relatively high.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

PUMA's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with PUMA's €376m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On PUMA's P/E Ratio

PUMA's P/E is 27.2 which is above average (16.6) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). Given PUMA's P/E ratio has declined from 40.2 to 27.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.