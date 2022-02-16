Pummeled at the pump: Erie feels the pain as gas prices continue to soar nationwide

Elizabeth Shoup doesn’t see much relief on the horizon when it comes to the surge in gasoline prices hammering motorists in Erie and across the country.

“One of the service stations near where I live had their prices go up 10 cents overnight,” said Shoup, 71, a Corry-area resident who was refueling an SUV one recent morning at the GetGo Cafe & Market in the 6400 block of Peach Street in Summit Township, where unleaded gasoline was $3.70 per gallon.

“It’s stressful. Very stressful,” Shoup said. “I look for (gasoline) to be over $4 a gallon before summer because of the way it’s climbing. I sure hope there’s an end in sight but I don’t know.”

Gas prices are shown on Tuesday at the Country Fair station located at West 18th and Sassafras streets in Erie.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Erie is now $3.70, or nearly four cents per gallon higher than it was last week, according to the American Automobile Association and the fuel-savings app GasBuddy.

Prices in Erie are more than 15 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and local drivers are paying about 83 cents more per gallon compared to this time last year.

GasBuddy reports that gasoline prices in the Erie region right now range between a low of $3.44 per gallon and $3.74 per gallon.

Tynell Lopez fills up his car's gas tank on Tuesday at the Shell station located on East Sixth and Parade streets in Erie.

"It's bad right now because I'm still trying to catch up on bills and buy food and other stuff," said Tynell Lopez, 26, of Erie, as he pumped unleaded gas into his Hyundai Sonata at the Shell gas station at East Sixth and Parade streets.

"Everything is high right now," said Lopez, who works at a local plastics shop. "I hope it gets better. You just have to deal with it."

Why are gas prices high?

Statewide, the lowest price in Pennsylvania was $3.29 per gallon and the highest was $4.49 per gallon. Nationwide, gasoline prices are at the highest levels since 2014, averaging $3.47 per gallon.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which compiles data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering roughly 150,000 gas stations across the U.S.

"Not only are oil prices up,” De Haan said, “but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump.”

AAA reiterated that in a report released on Monday.

“The main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices continues to be the high cost of crude oil, which is currently staying above $90 per barrel,” the AAA report states. “Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.”

Gas prices could continue to increase, AAA reported, as demand grows and crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel.

Here are the average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various western Pennsylvania areas as of Feb. 14, according to AAA:

Allentown/Bethlehem/Easton, $3.717

Altoona, $3.693

Bloomsburg/Berwick, $3.694

Chambersburg/Waynesboro, $3.682

East Stroudsburg, $3.711

Erie, $3.701

Gettysburg, $3.686

Harrisburg, $3.672

Johnstown, $3.679

Lancaster, $3.732

Lebanon, $3.670

Mercer County, $3.671

Philadelphia, $3.757

Pittsburgh, $3.603

Reading, $3.760

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, $3.709

State College, $3.647

Williamsport, $3.700

York, $3.697

Further, AAA officials have said recently that higher gas prices can also be linked to a combination of increased demand for heating oil in the winter months and the tension between Russia and Ukraine.

There are roughly 100,000 Russian troops currently deployed near Ukraine, creating diplomatic tensions within Europe and among its allies like the United States. Russia is second behind only Saudi Arabia as the world's largest oil exporter.

The spike in gasoline prices likely won't affect local tourism, said John Oliver, CEO of VisitErie, the region's tourism promotion agency.

"When you look at our market, basically a 200-mile radius, the increased cost of gas will be minuscule to the overall cost of a vacation," Oliver said.

Now, if people were planning a drive to the Jersey Shore, to the Outer Banks or to Disney, then obviously that would have a bigger impact," Oliver said. "But with the market we draw from I would not expect this to have much of an impact on tourism."

