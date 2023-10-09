Pump House celebrates October show opening

CHILLICOTHE – The Pump House Center for the Arts recently held an opening for its October show featuring over 70 works by artist Brent Elam. Friends and community members joined in to celebrate the opening and to see the unique pieces displayed.

Elam is a local artist who has been teaching art for over 25 years. He describes his style as pop surrealist with inspiration from pop culture, cartoons and concepts of life. Through collaging his pieces often have small details hidden in and around the main focal point showcasing Elam's social commentary.

This is one of three shows Elam has going on this month but this one in particular is special since Elam remembers participating in fundraisers for the Pump House when he was in school. Getting to showcase his work in the building is like a full-circle moment for him.

"It's nice to be back home," said Elam.

As a teacher, Elam said continuing to work on several pieces a week is important to him as it helps open his students up to a new side of art. It also shows them that he is passionate about art as he "walks the walk" and continues to learn and grow as an artist.

Pump House board member Mike Throne said Elam's work was different than what the center normally displays, which he thinks is a great thing as it helps to encourage artists with unique styles. He is also glad the Pump House can support local artists by giving them a platform to showcase and sell their work.

"This is a completely different feel and look which is what makes it fun," said Throne of the gallery.

If you missed opening night there is no need to worry as Elam's work will be on display at the Pump House Center for the Arts for the rest of the month. If any of the pieces speak to you they are also available for purchase. To see more of Elam's work you can visit his website.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Local artist brings unique style to Pump House for October gallery