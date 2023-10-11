Pumpkin painting at the library

Garet Cobb
0
Lauren Salzmann displays one of the pumpkins she painted during the Mindful Moments Pumpkin Painting activity at the Bedford Public Library Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.
Barrett Hankins makes a jack o' lantern out of her pumpkin on Oct. 5, 2023.
Maddie Buffington, Bedford Public Library Children and Teen Floor Specialist, gives a presentation about the helpful effects of painting on mental health on Oct. 5, 2023.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Pumpkin painting at the library

Recommended Stories