Pumpkin painting at the library

, one of the largest suppliers of stock images, editorial photos, videos and music, today announced the launch of a generative AI art tool that it claims is "commercially safer" than other, rival solutions on the market. Called Generative AI by , the tool -- powered by an AI model provided by Nvidia, with whom Getty has a close technical partnership -- was trained on a portion of Getty's vast library (~477 million assets) of stock content. Customers creating and downloading visuals using the tool will receive Getty's standard royalty-free license, Getty says, which includes indemnification -- i.e., protection against copyright lawsuits -- and the right to "perpetual, worldwide, nonexclusive" use across all media.