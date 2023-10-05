Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival begins Saturday for Colorado Springs
The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is kicking off its annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival.
The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is kicking off its annual Pumpkin Patch and Harvest Festival.
You can't help but feel a little bit cozier after smelling these pumpkin candles. The post 6 of the best pumpkin candles that will make you want to pull out your sweaters and wrap up in a blanket appeared first on In The Know.
Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities. Section 32 has now backed about 100 startups across a variety of software-driven industries, including infrastructure, cybersecurity, gaming and brand experiences, enterprise, quantum and precision medicine, and computational biology.
How do your favorite fall beverages stack up in terms of the amount of sugar is in them? Find out.
The Lakers didn't seem to appreciate how much the Nuggets enjoyed sweeping them.
The annual tradition of Fat Bear Week has returned for 2023 as voting begins Oct. 4 and runs through Oct. 10. Fans will vote for their favorite chonky brown bear from Katmai National Park and Preserve to see which bear will reign supreme.
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
The fall sales spectacular officially kicks off next week, but epic markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops are rolling in fast.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
Rockstar snuck in an update to the PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption. It now runs at 60fps when played on the PS5 in backward compatibility mode.
Meta announced today it's rolling out its first generative AI features for advertisers, allowing them to use AI to create backgrounds, expand images and generate multiple versions of ad text based on their original copy. The launch of the new tools follows the company's Meta Connect event last week where the social media giant debuted its Quest 3 mixed-reality headset and a host of other generative AI products, including stickers and editing tools, as well as AI-powered smart glasses. In the case of AI tools for the ad industry, the new products may not be as wild as the celebrity AIs that let you chat with virtual versions of people like MrBeast or Paris Hilton, but they showcase how Meta believes generative AI can assist the brands and businesses that are responsible for delivering the majority of Meta's revenue.
One thing is clear this year: Generative AI is having a tremendous impact on the software industry, and a week doesn’t pass without software companies announcing their plans to incorporate the seemingly game-changing technology into their platforms. The identity company is making a slew of AI-related announcements at the company’s Oktane customer conference, taking place this week in San Francisco. For Okta, that means training a model on all of the data it’s been collecting about identity and putting that to work to help make customers safer.
His shoes looked the same, but felt more comfortable.
The Rangers topped the Rays 4-0 and the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 in Tuesday's Game 1s.
Investors have historically been skeptical of green hydrogen. High production costs, expensive infrastructure builds, competition with batteries and minimal government support have made the green hydrogen sector a risky bet. Electric Hydrogen (EH2), a Massachusetts-based green hydrogen technology company, has just become green hydrogen's first unicorn, with a $380 million Series C raise that brought its valuation up to $1 billion.
In a victory for Tesla, a California federal judge ruled over the weekend that a group of Tesla owners cannot pursue in court claims that the company falsely advertised its automated features. Instead, they will have to face individual arbitration. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam's ruling isn't a win for the defensibility of Tesla's advanced driver assistance systems, Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD), but simply for Tesla's terms and conditions.
Score comfort, support and a massive discount.
Progress Software, the company behind the recently hacked MOVEit file-transfer software, has released fixes for two more critical-rated vulnerabilities that are being exploited by attackers. In an advisory published last week, Progress warned of multiple vulnerabilities affecting its enterprise-facing WS_FTP file-transfer software, which the company claims is used by thousands of IT teams worldwide for the “reliable and secure transfer of critical data.” Two of the WS_FTP vulnerabilities were tracked as critical.
Consumer interest in open source, decentralized social networking isn't something that was only reflected in news headlines over the past year, it's also apparent in the financials behind Mastodon. The nonprofit organization powers one of the many apps that came into fashion as a Twitter alternative following Elon Musk's acquisition of the social network he's since renamed X. According to Mastodon's annual report, released today, the company says it's seen a 488% increase in donations, totaling €325.9K, or roughly $341,985 in U.S. dollars.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde review the loaded slate of Week 5 college football games on today’s podcast.
Amazon's latest early Prime Day deal knocks up to 69 percent off Echo smart speakers, including the Echo Dot, the Echo Pop and the Echo Studio.