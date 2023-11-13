Pumpkin pie or apple? A state-by-state guide to people's favorite Thanksgiving pies
Do you prefer apple pie or pumpkin pie? If you're in Hawaii, how about neither?
Whether they are homemade or store bought, pies often have an important place on the Thanksgiving table, although which flavor of pie you serve may depend on your own preference.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, Google shared a list with USA TODAY of the most searched pies in each state. Unsurprisingly, apple pie and pumpkin pie dominated the results, which included searches from Sept. 6-Nov. 6, suggesting the desserts we thought of most as preparations for Thanksgiving began.
Although pumpkin pie is thought of as a Thanksgiving staple, it was the clear second place in teams of overall searches, with 14 states searching for it the most. Apple pie emerged as the clear winner, the top-searched pie for 34 states and Washington, D.C. Snuffing pumpkin and apple pie, two states searched for other pies more: Hawaii opting for Haupia pie and Mississippi for sweet potato pie.
Check out your state's uniquely searched pie below:
Why is Thanksgiving so expensive? Here's what the data says
Your state's most searched Thanksgiving pies, according to Google
Alabama: Pumpkin pie
Alaska: Pumpkin pie
Arizona: Apple pie
Arkansas: Pumpkin pie
California: Apple pie
Colorado: Apple pie
Connecticut: Apple pie
Delaware: Apple pie
Florida: Pumpkin pie
Georgia: Apple pie
Hawaii: Haupia pie
Idaho: Apple pie
Illinois: Apple pie
Indiana: Apple pie
Iowa: Pumpkin pie
Kansas: Apple pie
Kentucky: Pumpkin pie
Louisiana: Pumpkin pie
Maine: Apple pie
Maryland: Apple pie
Massachusetts: Apple pie
Michigan: Apple pie
Minnesota: Apple pie
Mississippi: Sweet potato pie
Missouri: Apple pie
Montana: Apple pie
Nebraska: Pumpkin pie
Nevada: Apple pie
New Hampshire: Apple pie
New Jersey: Apple pie
New Mexico: Pumpkin pie
New York: Apple pie
North Carolina: Apple pie
North Dakota: Apple pie
Ohio: Apple pie
Oklahoma: Pumpkin pie
Oregon: Apple pie
Pennsylvania: Apple pie
Rhode Island: Apple pie
South Carolina: Apple pie
South Dakota: Pumpkin pie
Tennessee: Apple pie
Texas: Pumpkin pie
Utah: Pumpkin Pie
Vermont: Pumpkin pie
Virginia: Apple pie
Washington: Apple pie
Washington, D.C.: Apple pie
West Virginia: Apple pie
Wisconsin: Apple pie
Wyoming: Apple pie
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pumpkin pie or apple? The most-searched Thanksgiving pies per state