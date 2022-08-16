Dunkin' teams up with Goldfish on pumpkin spice graham cracker snack

There's nothing cheesy about this collaboration — Dunkin' and Goldfish are coming together to bring consumers a new treat this pumpkin season, Limited-Edition Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

Beginning September 1, the 6.6 oz bag of graham cracker Goldfish (CPB) will hit shelves nationwide at Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) and Kroger (KR) for a suggested retail price of $3.39.

The bite-size crackers feature fall flavors, including notes of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg.

Don't want to wait till September? Fans can try for a chance to score the snack on August 18 at 12pm ET, when the brand will release a limited quantity exclusively through TikTok.

While the snack will not be available at Dunkin' locations, the coffee chain recently unveiled its fall menu lineup, which includes a glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Holes, a Pumpkin Muffin, in addition to beverages like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Latte.

(Courtesy: Dunkin' & Pepperidge Farm)

The pumpkin spice craze continues across the consumer sector with companies like Mondelez (MDLZ), General Mills (GIS), Krispy Kreme (DNUT) and 7-Eleven (SVDNY) all out with their own pumpkin spice treats.

No word yet on when Starbucks, the creators of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, will drop its 2022 fall menu, but there is speculation on the internet that it will be August 30.

The delight may be dwindling though, according to data analytics platform Tastewise.

The platform noticed an 18% drop from the peak of pumpkin spice interest in October 2021, compared to 2020, noting "interest seems to be waning a bit" but told Yahoo Finance it expects 2022 to look "very stable in interest, if not a bit decreased and would be surprised if interest grew this fall compared to last."

Brooke DiPalma is a producer and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @BrookeDiPalma or email her at bdipalma@yahoofinance.com.

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Story continues

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube