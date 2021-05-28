Puna man charged with assault in machete attack of his father

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

May 28—Hawaii County police charged a 30-year-old Puna man Thursday with assault in the machete attack of his 62-year-old father.

Police responded 4 :35 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an injured man at a business in Pahoa.

They found a 62-year-old man with multiple cuts to his arms, hands and head.

He identified the assailant as his son, Jason Wayne Benkosky, who attacked him with a machete, and that he was at his home in Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision.

The older man was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, classified as serious bodily injury.

Officers found Benkosky and arrested him.

After conferring with prosecutors, detectives charged Benkosky with first-and second-degree assault.

His bail was set at $35, 000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

