Puna woman, 85, critically injured in attack by 2 dogs

Aug. 18—An 85-year-old Puna woman is in critical condition after two dogs viciously attacked her at the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision on Hawaii island.

Police said the woman was searching for her lost dog when two neighboring dogs attacked her on 12th Avenue at about 5 :43 p.m. Saturday.

She sustained multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to her head, neck and arms.

The dogs also bit two men, ages 85 and 89, multiple times when they tried to fend off the dogs during the attack. They were treated for their injuries at a hospital and released.

The two dogs were taken into the custody of Animal Control.

Police said the dog owner is under investigation. The dogs came from a partially fenced yard of a property. Police noted the dogs were not secured and were able to get out.

There were no previous reports of loose dogs in the area where Saturday's attack occurred.

Police have opened a dangerous dog investigation.

Anyone with information on the attack or to report vicious dogs may call the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-311.