Puna woman, 85, dies after dog attack on Big Island

Sep. 8—An 85-year-old Puna woman who sustained critical injuries in an August dog attack has died.

The Hawaii County Police Department said she was pronounced dead Sunday at the Hilo Medical Center where she has been hospitalized in the intensive care unit since mid-August. Her name has yet to be released.

The dog attack occurred on Aug. 14 in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. Police said the woman was searching for her lost dog when multiple dogs in the neighborhood attacked her.

The victim's 89-year-old husband and an 88-year-old family member immediately came to her aid and tried to fend off the dogs.

Police said the 85-year-old woman sustained multiple puncture wounds and lacerations to her head, neck and arms. Her husband and relative were treated and released at a hospital for their injuries.

Animal Control personnel took two dogs into custody in the aftermath of the vicious attack.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or the Area I Criminal Investigation Section Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2252. Tipsters may also email Amon-Wilkins at Rio.Amon-Wilkins @hawaiicounty.gov.