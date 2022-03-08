'A punch in the gut': 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting outside high school in Des Moines, Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — One teenager was killed and two others were in critical condition after a shooting outside an Iowa high school on Monday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy did not survive his injuries, said Des Moines Fire Department spokesperson Ahman Douglass. Two others, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl, were hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. outside on the East High School campus, where blood stained an area in the snow and an article of clothing on the ground.

Officials said they believe the gunfire came from a passing vehicle and that shell casings were recovered from the scene. It has not been confirmed whether the victims were students at the school.

“I think we can all agree an event like this is everyone’s worst nightmare. Tonight, hug your students and love them," East Principal Jill Versteeg told families.

Sophomore Jadi Makwag, 15, said he was in class when news about a shooter began buzzing around the school and students were put on lockdown. He said it was a shock.

“I thought it was a joke at first because we had a fire drill earlier today…nobody expected it," Makwag said.

Izaah Knox, executive director of the nonprofit Urban Dreams, called for an end to gun violence at the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon.

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

"Right now, there are too many guns on the street. Too many guns in the hands of young people," Knox said.

Des Moines Police officials said they had detained potential suspects but that no charges had been filed by late Monday afternoon.

“It is a punch in the gut that we have three kids in the hospital, but we are hoping for the best for them," Sgt. Paul Parizek told KCCI-TV.

The school canceled classes on Tuesday and will make a grief team available for the students and staff all week, according to a press release.

“We live in an era when shootings in and near schools have become too common,” Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart said. “Our staff and students are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come."

The Iowa House of Representatives paused for a moment of silence for those involved in the shooting before holding floor debate. Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, who taught in the district for 40 years and recently had an auditorium named in honor of her service, requested the moment.

"I look at school students as all of our students. We only have our kids for a short amount of time in life. And we depend on so many others to help us raise them. It's a village, right? So I would like this moment of silence for all of those students, even though you may not know them, and they may not be related to you. They are all God's children," Gaines said.

Contributing: Ian Richardson. Des Moines Register; The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa shooting: 1 teen dead, 2 injured outside Des Moines high school