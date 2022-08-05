Who punched and kicked in Hollywood brawl that knocked out a man? Watch the fight unfold

A man was punched, kicked and knocked unconscious during a brawl outside of the public restrooms on the Hollywood Broadwalk.

The man’s wife told Hollywood police it began as an argument between them and two couples who cut the bathroom line.

Police on Thursday released video of the fight and are asking for tips on the identity of the man’s attackers.

The video shows two men punching and kicking a man in a yellow shirt, who is on his knees, in the area of Tyler Street and North Broadwalk. Two women are also surrounding him. The blond one is seen kicking him twice.

At one point, the man in the yellow shirt falls onto the floor. He’s punched in the face, falls unconscious and is then kicked in the head, police said. A woman can be heard shouting “Stop! Stop!”

When police arrive, they found a crowd around the unconscious man. Hollywood Fire Rescue was called to treat the man, who lost a tooth and got a laceration to his upper lip, police said.

When the man regained consciousness, he was “unable to provide any information on what happened during the altercation,” the incident report states.

The man’s wife told police she got into an argument with the two men and two women who cut the line. She was pushed by one of the women and her husband “attempted to intervene and protect his wife from being injured,” according to the incident report. That’s when it got physical.

This all happened around 5:47 p.m. June 19.

Anyone who recognizes the two men is asked to contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4567. You can also email or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.