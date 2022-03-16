Pundit ripped for criticizing Zelensky's attire for address

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022





A pundit is facing fierce backlash for knocking Volodymyr Zelensky's casual look during the Ukrainian president's wartime address to Congress.

Peter Schiff, a former GOP Senate candidate in Connecticut and chief economist at Euro Pacific Capital, wrote Wednesday following Zelensky's impassioned plea to lawmakers that he understood "times are hard" but questioned the Ukraine leader's choice of appearing in an army-green T-shirt.

I understand times are hard, but doesn't the President of the #Ukraine own a suit? I don't have much respect for current members of the U.S. Congress either, but I still wouldn't address them wearing a t-shirt. I wouldn't want to disrespect the institution or the Unites States. - Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Zelensky was speaking from Kyiv, which is under bombardment by the Russian military. He has frequently worn the army-green shirt in a series of appearances, including while speaking to other foreign governments.

Schiff faced intense blowback for the remark, with critics dubbing it one of his "worst all time takes."

"The guy is in the middle of a war zone ducking mortars, Peter, he's not going to be rolling around his garment rack with him," one Twitter user wrote.

Another user responded, "Unfortunately the Kyiv Men's Warehouse was closed for bombing repairs."

Schiff appeared to double down on his remarks following the criticism, suggesting Zelensky could have opted for a collared shirt.

Then you don't spend much time on Twitter. - Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 16, 2022

Zelensky has often been seen sporting T-shirts and hoodies as he's won widespread praise for his response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began last month.