Punishment handed down for two Marion residents charged in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

The Justice Department has accused Jamie Buteau of being among those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In this screen grab from closed-circuit television, a man identified as Buteau holds a chair while standing in the Capitol Visitor Center. Federal officials said that, moments later, he threw the chair at two U.S. Capitol Police officers, striking one of them. The screen grab is included in a criminal complaint that charges Buteau and his wife, Jennifer.

Two more Marion County residents who have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol have been sentenced.

Married couple Jamie and Jennifer Buteau were sentenced Monday in federal court in Washington D.C. Jamie Buteau, 50, was sentenced to 22 months in prison. He also must serve 24 months of supervised release and pay $2,000 in restitution, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

Jennifer Buteau, 46, was sentenced to serve a 90-days term behind bars.

According to a federal criminal complaint, the Buteaus entered the U.S. Capitol building at 2:25 p.m. on Jan. 6 through a broken door in the Senate wing. The husband is accused of throwing a chair at two Capitol Police officers, striking one of them. They left at 2:46 p.m.

Jamie Buteau previously had pleaded guilty to the felony offense of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers. Jennifer Buteau had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Sentencing was delayed until Monday.

This photo of Jennifer and Jamie Buteau inside the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan. 6 is included in a criminal complaint that charges them with a host of federal crimes.

Other Marion County cases

+ After being found guilty at trial in November 2022, Kelly Meggs was sentenced in May to a 12-year prison term for seditious conspiracy, conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and tampering with documents or proceedings.

+ Connie Meggs was found guilty at trial on March 20. Sentencing is pending. She was charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting; destruction of government property and aiding and abetting; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

+ Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, was sentenced to six months in jail and $500 in restitution. As part of a plea bargain, Curzio pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

+ In January 2022, Kenneth Kelly was sentenced to one year of probation including 60 days of house arrest. As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Punishment decided for two Marion residents in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack