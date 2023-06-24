Punishment trial set in intoxication manslaughter, assault case

Jun. 24—A sentencing trial is scheduled in the coming week for a Delta County man, who has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash just south of Greenville more than two years ago.

Dylan Mark Owen, 24, of Cooper received two indictments of intoxication manslaughter and one indictment on a charge of intoxication assault from the Hunt County grand jury in December 2021.

He previously pleaded not guilty but during a hearing in the 354th District Court in November 2022 Owen changed to an open plea of guilty.

Judge Keli Aiken scheduled a jury trial for the punishment phase to begin Monday. During a pre-trial hearing Thursday, both the prosecution and defense attorneys announced they were ready to proceed.

An open plea means no plea bargain agreement had been arranged and that Owen would be subject to the full range of punishment.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Owen after the accident, which was reported at 2:49 a.m. Feb. 27, 2021 on State Highway 34 at County Road 2186.

DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Owen was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup northbound on the highway when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a Honda Accord, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to a third. Owen was later released on a total of $250,000 bond.

Intoxication manslaughter is a second degree felony, with each charge punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

Intoxication assault is a third degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.