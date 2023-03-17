Punjabi actor survives attack by man with a hatchet at Planet Fitness in Corona

1
Jonah Valdez
·2 min read
Man with thick black beard, wearing black tank top smiling with hands to the side in a darkened room
Aman Dhaliwal in Los Angeles in March 2020. (Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for the Artists Project)

Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal reportedly was wounded by a man wielding a hatchet outside a Planet Fitness gym in Corona earlier this week, according to reports.

The suspect approached the victim in the parking lot the gym shares with a shopping center on Grand Oaks and began to attack him with a hatchet and knife, Corona police said in a statement.

The pair ended up inside the Planet Fitness, where they continued to struggle, police said. Eventually, the victim and bystanders working out at the gym were able to tackle the attacker and disarm him, holding him down until police arrived.

Police identified the suspect as Ronald Chand, 30, of Santa Ana. After receiving treatment at a hospital, he was jailed on suspicion of attempted murder.

The victim, identified by police only as a 41-year-old man from Riverside, suffered several stab wounds to his upper body. Police said the injuries were non-life-threatening and that he was released from the hospital. Police did not release a motive in the assault.

Although police did not share the victim's name, multiple reports have named the Riverside resident as Dhaliwal, a model-turned-actor.

Since the attack, messages have been posted from Dhaliwal's Facebook account, including a post on Thursday, saying, "I am not able to speak much due to doctors advice so excuse me for not attending calls but I'll reply back as soon I feel better … spread love not hate."

Video from the attack circulating on social media and obtained by ABC7 Los Angeles appears to show the pair latching on to each other inside the Planet Fitness as the suspect holds a knife to Dhaliwal, whose face and body is covered in blood.

The suspect, wearing a blue hoodie with the hood up, is yelling at gym goers, to "Please, respect us" before asking for water, and then yelling, "You are taking advantage of me." Once the suspect drops his hood to reveal his face, Dhaliwal twists his body and tackles the suspect as gymgoers scream.

Dhaliwal has appeared in more than a dozen Punjabi, Hindi and Telugu films and television shows throughout his acting career, which began in 2003, according to IMDb.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Punjabi Actor Aman Dhaliwal Injured In Hatchet & Knife Attack At Southern California Gym

    A Punjabi and Bollywood actor is recovering from multiple stab wounds today after a man wielding a hatchet and knife attacked him outside a gym about an hour southeast of Los Angeles. Aman Dhaliwal was assaulted at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness by a man Corona police identified […]

  • Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal attacked by axe-wielding man in California gym

    Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal was attacked and held hostage by a man with an axe and a knife at a gym in California. In a video of the incident, the male attacker, who was wearing a blue hoodie, can be seen clutching the arm of the 36-year-old actor along with a tomahawk in the same hand at the Planet Fitness gym at 3685 Grand Oaks in Corona on Thursday. As the attacker turns his attention away from the actor, Dhaliwal tackles the man to the ground, while other witnesses immediately rush in to subdue the attacker.

  • Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60

    Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including “The Wire,” "Fringe” and the "John Wick” franchise, has died. Reddick died “suddenly” Friday morning, his publicist Mia Hansen said in a statement, attributing his death to natural causes. Reddick was often put in a suit or a crisp uniform during his career, playing tall taciturn and elegant men of distinction.

  • New Rochelle police charge Long Island man in robberies, burglary, stabbing

    After a chase that allegedly included a home break-in, New Rochelle police caught the man and charged him with slew of crimes.

  • Long backup after 2 die on Bay Bridge

    The California Highway Patrol closed some lanes late Wednesday night because a person was having a mental health crisis on the bridge. Then there was a crash in the backup in which two people died.

  • Team USA beats Colombia to reach World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

    Mike Trout and Team USA defeated Colombia to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

  • David Letterman Calls Tom Cruise Oscar No-Show Excuse “Nonsense” On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

    Where was Tom Cruise? That was David Letterman’s burning question for Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel when he made an appearance on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! And the former Late Night host wasn’t buying the official excuse. “We don’t know where Tom Cruise was,” Kimmel said in response to Letterman’s query. “We heard production issues.” […]

  • Najee Seabrooks' mom could not coax him from bathroom standoff

    Najee Seabrooks' mother, Melissa Carter, tried to convince her son to leave the bathroom he'd barricaded himself in. She did not succeed.

  • Police: Rockford man wanted for 2022 homicide arrested in Florida

    A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Rockford last year was arrested Thursday in Florida, police said.

  • Dorman basketball picked for national championship tournament but awaits SCHSL approval

    Dorman boys basketball has been selected to play in the NBPA's national championship tournament, The Throne, but needs SCHSL to approve its appeal.

  • Biden welcomes Irish prime minister for St. Patrick's Day festivities

    Marking St. Patrick's Day in Washington, President Joe Biden began a day of festivities by welcoming Ireland's prime minister to the White House. Biden, donning a shamrock-green tie in homage to his Irish roots, held a bilateral meeting with Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office -- a return of a tradition put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been great friends," Biden said.

  • How Queen Camilla Is Carrying Queen Elizabeth's Style Legacy — Literally! — with Her Own Twist

    The Queen Consort was spotted at the Commonwealth Day Service with a familiar accessory that was closely associated with Queen Elizabeth throughout her reign

  • Flash Floods Hit Southeast Turkey a Month After Deadly Earthquakes

    Deadly flash floods hit southeast Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least 14 people, according to Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency. The floods come a month after deadly earthquakes struck the region. Photo: Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

  • Celtics Hall of Famer Paul Pierce updates his account of the infamous ‘wheelchair game’

    Could it be The Truth that it had nothing to do with a missed bathroom break after all?

  • Can China broker peace between Russia and Ukraine?

    STORY: China is seemingly positioning itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war. Beijing has proposed a 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine and China's foreign ministry has said it is in communication with both sides. All of this has sparked speculation that China may try to get the rivals to the negotiating table.Let's take a look at why the world power would try to mediate.The country typically doesn't get involved in other countries' conflicts, especially the more distant ones.But analyst Wang Jiangyu, a law professor at City University of Hong Kong, says that trying to broker peace is a low-cost venture that can yield high returns.“If China can do anything, given the slightest to end the war, or to a lesser extent, to bring the parties together, to have the talk to have, for example, to suspend the war for some periods, for some months. That would be something of tremendous value to Chinese reputation and to a Chinese prestige. So it marks the beginning of China playing a global leadership role, which used to be solely played by the United States.”So what does China propose as a route to peace?In its 12-point paper on the "political resolution of the Ukraine crisis," Beijing urges both Russia and Ukraine to agree to a gradual de-escalation and ceasefire.While the plan calls for the protection of civilians and that the sovereignty of all countries be respected, China has refrained from condemning Russia for its invasion.The plan got lukewarm welcomes in both Russia and Ukraine.Ukraine says it will only consider peace settlements after Russian troops leave Ukrainian territory, though later said it was open to "parts of the plan".Russia says it will take a "nuanced study" of the plan, but did not see any sign for a peaceful resolution for now.The U.S. and NATO remain skeptical of China's proposals. NATO says China does not have much credibility as a mediator on Ukraine.So, what role could China play, if any?Analysts say it will be hard for China to get Russia and Ukraine to negotiate at all.However, some suggest that President Xi Jinping could spark momentum towards talks.Here's Jiangyu again.“...if the Chinese understanding is after several months, both parties are exhausted and they want to have the forum to start peace talks, China can offer that. And no other country can do that.” A fruitless attempt by NATO member Turkey to host dialogue in the weeks after the war began last year underscores the difficulty.But some analysts say China is in a better position than Turkey to mediate because it has more leverage over Russia.China does also has some influence over Ukraine, which would not want to ruin its chances of Chinese support for its eventual reconstruction.Whether China could be an honest broker is unclear.China's close ties with Russia mean its role will be viewed with deep scepticism. Days before Russia invaded Ukraine, China and Russia announced a "no-limits" partnership.And while China has called for peace since the beginning of the war, it has largely reflected Russia's position:that NATO threatened Russia with its eastward expansion, and Ukraine's Western allies fanned the flames of war by supplying it with tanks and missiles.

  • Hatchet-wielding suspect attacks man at Corona gym

    Gym goers jumped into to hold the suspect down until police arrived.

  • Nicholas Braun Relives ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Cameo: Christopher Meloni ‘Pinched Me in the Ribs’ Every Take

    "I thought I did so badly," Braun said of appearing in the 2002 episode. "That was my 'SVU' initiation."

  • ‘Law and Order: SVU’ Fans Hold Back Tears After Kelli Giddish Posts Heartbreaking Tribute

    On February 19, news broke of 'Law and Order: SVU' star Richard Belzer's death. Former co-star Kelli Giddish shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram about him.

  • Victim in Corona Planet Fitness stabbing identified as Punjabi actor

    A man who was attacked and stabbed while at a Planet Fitness gym in Corona has been identified as Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal.

  • Shocking video: Frantic rescues from Turkey floods a month after deadly quake

    Flooding rains hit southeast Turkey earlier this week and turned major boulevards into raging rivers. The video is about 3 minutes long but shows incredible scenes of survival. Residents try wading into the rushing water to pull screaming children and adults to safety. A man swims to the bank and disparately holds onto a ladder that a bystander lowered. This is the same area that suffered it's deadliest quake in modern history a month ago.