Punjabi Lehar: The YouTube channel uniting Indians and Pakistanis

Shumaila Jaffery - BBC News
·4 min read
Punjabi Lehar
Nasir Dhillon says Punjabi Lehar has helped connect hundreds of family members

A YouTube channel that connects Indians and Pakistanis who were separated by the 1947 partition has gained hundreds of thousands of followers from both countries.

Nasir Dhillon, 38, started Punjabi Lehar in 2016 with a friend - since then, he says the channel has helped hundreds of people reunite with their loved ones, often virtually, across the border.

When the British left India in 1947, they divided the territory into two independent countries - India and Pakistan. The partition was a deeply traumatic event that set off a wave of religious violence. About 12 million people became refugees and between 500,000 and a million people were killed.

The neighbouring countries share a tense relationship, which makes it difficult for Indians and Pakistanis to travel across the border.

Mr Dhillon, who is a Muslim, says he was inspired to start Punjabi Lehar because of his own family's partition experience - his grandfather and father had moved to Pakistan from Amritsar in India's Punjab state.

"They had a good life in Pakistan, but always yearned to go back to their village in Amritsar," he says.

But they died before that wish could be fulfilled, something Mr Dhillon still feels guilty about.

Punjabi Lehar hit headlines in India in January 2022 when a video of an emotional reunion between two brothers after 74 years went viral. One of the brothers, Sikka Khan, had remained in India with their mother while the other brother, Sadiq Khan, ended up in Pakistan with their father after partition.

The emotional reunion of Sikka Khan and Sadiq Khan went viral
The emotional reunion of Sikka Khan and Sadiq Khan went viral

They found each other after a man from Sikka Khan's village spotted an appeal made by Sadiq through a video posted on Punjabi Lehar.

"There is no bigger virtue than reuniting loved ones," Mr Dhillon says.

Before starting the channel, Mr Dhillon would often visit Nankana Sahib - the birth place of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. Here, he became friends with Bhupinder Singh Lovely, a Pakistani Sikh, who later co-founded Punjabi Lehar with him.

At Nankana Sahib, Mr Dhillon and Mr Lovely met several people whose family members had gone missing during the partition.

"In the beginning, we didn't really have a strategy. We would note down the details of people looking for family members and post them on our social media accounts," he says.

This led to a few successful reunions, with the videos getting praise and attention on social media.

That's how they decided to create a YouTube channel specifically for connecting people separated by the partition.

Mr Dhillon started Punjabi Lehar along with Bhupinder Singh Lovely (left)
Mr Dhillon started Punjabi Lehar along with Bhupinder Singh Lovely (left)

The channel now has more than 600,000 subscribers. Mr Dhillon says they are flooded with requests from people in India and Pakistan to find lost family members.

"People also approach us to find their ancestral houses or gurdwaras (the Sikh place of worship)," he says.

Punjabi Lehar doesn't have a team but Mr Dhillon and Mr Lovely have now built up a network of contacts and activists in both countries, which helps them track people.

While virtual reunions are still easier, they have been able to organise more physical meetings after the Kartarpur Sahib corridor was inaugurated on both sides of the border in 2019. The corridor is a visa-free crossing that allows Indian pilgrims to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara - the final resting place of Guru Nanak - in Pakistan.

Mr Dhillon believes that the corridor's inauguration is the best thing to have happened to those who got separated from their loved ones during the partition.

"Many people looking for separated family members are in their seventies now. They had given up hope of meeting them, but the Kartarpur corridor is making reunions possible," he says. The Khan brothers also met there in January.

Nasir Dhillon posts several reunion videos on his channel
Nasir Dhillon often posts reunion videos on his channel

Mr Dhillon says reuniting people is a rewarding and fulfilling experience.

"I have heard from my elders that people are remembered by the legacies they leave behind. I do it for the sake of my elders, for my redemption as well as theirs," he says.

But Mr Dhillon himself has one wish he is waiting to be fulfilled - to visit the village in Amritsar that his grandfather loved so much. He had applied for a visa once, but his request was rejected.

"I have not given up. I still hope that I will be able to go there one day."

India@75 banner
India@75 banner

India, the world's largest democracy, is celebrating 75 years of independence from British rule. This is the sixth story in the BBC's special series on this milestone.

Read more from the series here:

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Home Depot, Walmart Post Earnings Beats; Fed Minutes Next

    Dow Jones futures were lower Tuesday morning after Monday's stock market action. Dow Jones stocks Home Depot and Walmart reported ahead of Tuesday's open. Next up, key economic data — Fed minutes and U.

  • The debate over the Catholicism 'trend'

    Is Catholicism the biggest trend of 2022 — or is there nothing to see here?

  • The US’s largest Catholic parish is opening in Visalia. Look inside the $21 million church

    The Fresno Diocese stretches more than 200 miles from Atwater in the north to Frazier Park in the south.

  • Monk fight leads to death in Thailand

    A fight between two monks in Thailand resulted in one of them dying. Khlong Larn Police Station officers responded to Wat Mai Thong Chai Temple in the central province of Kamphaeng Phet, where they discovered Kumart Absuwan, 64, unconscious on the floor with a bloody and bruised face on Tuesday afternoon. Kumart was taken to Khlong Lan Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

  • Israel targets the worst terrorists where they are — and takes careful aim | Opinion

    The recent violent round in Gaza between Israel and the Islamic Jihad produced two interesting insights: First, radical Islam can be defeated by self-defending democracies; and second, average Muslims, when given the opportunity, prefer to support their families and carve a better future for their children rather than engage in jihadist, suicidal actions.

  • Partition: Why was British India divided 75 years ago?

    Britain left India 75 years ago and the country became two separate states, India and Pakistan.

  • Ohio churches create taxpayer-funded school, outraging state's ACLU chapter

    Ohio churches have teamed up with a religious organization to create an alternative to public education in low-income areas, but the plan has earned the ire of the ACLU.

  • ‘There's no shame in changing your mind’: How this OB/GYN went from anti-abortion to protesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade

    "Nobody should have sex": A TikTok famous OBGYN shares why she used to be anti-abortion.

  • 'Love Island USA': Follow Cincinnati native Jeff Christian Jr.'s progress on season 4

    Here's a recap of Jeff Christian Jr.'s progress thus far on season 4 of 'Love Island USA'.

  • USDA says religious schools will be granted automatic Title IX exemption

    Story at a glance Religious schools will continue to receive federal meal funding even if they do not adhere to new Title IX requirements, according to USDA guidance published Friday. USDA in May said it would expand its definition of sex-based discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity, and schools would have to adjust…

  • Animal Kingdom Recap: [Spoiler] 'Rises From the Grave' to Fire Up Pope

    Lenny Kravitz called it when he sang that it ain’t over till it’s over, ’cause we sure thought that Animal Kingdom’s Pope was as good as done for. But a visit from a “ghost” in Sunday’s episode seemed to restore his lust for life. In the especially flashback-filled “Hit and Run,” we followed the erstwhile […]

  • Baptist School Refuses Student Because of Lesbian Parents

    The school allegedly told the parents that they wouldn't be a good fit for the school.

  • Egypt fire: Dozens dead in Giza Coptic church

    The blaze broke out at a Coptic Christian church in the city of Giza causing a stampede.

  • Dozens laid to rest after deadly church fire in Egypt

    STORY: Dozens of victims of a church fire in Egypt killed during Sunday mass were laid to rest hours later. Over 40 lives were lost in the blaze. Sources say they were mostly children. Relatives of the fallen attended a mass funeral in Egypt's second-largest city of Giza.Coffins were passed through the church, so that families could grieve and pray for the deceased.About a thousand people had been gathered for Sunday mass at the Abu Sifin Church, when the fire began.Sources said the fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede. One of the injured, who only gave his name as Kirollos, said they saved who they could. “The fourth floor of the church was on fire. There were children in the nursery and there was a mass. We are fasting these days and soon there will be Eid. I don’t know what happened, if it was an electrical fire, but there were kids and elderly people. We saved whom we could save. We looked up, and saw a lot of black fumes in the air.”The Interior Ministry said in a statement, a forensic examination showed the fire began in the second floor air conditioning, as a result of an electrical malfunction.It also said that smoke inhalation was the main cause of death.It added that the victims' families would receive about $5,000 each in compensation. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi also offered his condolences in a tweet. Electrical fires are not uncommon in Egypt. In late 2020, at least seven people were killed in a hospital fire.

  • Fire damages Mississippi church where Faulkner was married

    The Mississippi church where William Faulkner was married nearly a century ago has been heavily damaged in a fire. College Hill Presbyterian Church, northwest of Oxford, caught fire Saturday night and burned more than three hours, the Oxford Eagle reported. Faulkner and his wife, Estelle, married there in 1929 — two decades before the novelist received the Nobel Prize in literature.

  • Photos: Watauga residents fight against Stedfast Baptist’s violent anti-gay rhetoric

    Other church leaders in Tarrant County have said the messages preached at Stedfast are “unacceptable” and don’t represent the views of the broader Christian community in North Texas.

  • Safety concerns after deadly fire rips through Egypt church

    Egypt was in mourning Monday over a blaze at a Coptic Orthodox church that killed 41 people, but many also raised questions about the emergency response, fire safety codes, and restrictions on building houses of worship for the country’s Christian minority. Neighborhood residents expressed shock over the fire Sunday, one of Egypt’s deadliest in recent years, that killed 41 members of the congregation, including at least 15 children. “The scene of dead children still haunts me,” said Salah el-Sayed, a 43-year-old civil servant who lives next to the Martyr Abu Sefein church in the working-class Imbaba neighborhood, and was one of the first to arrive at the scene as thick smoke poured from the building.

  • Letters: Column about displaced priests got it wrong. Problem is 'our people.'

    Businesses like Intel can enhance lives of disadvantaged kids. Believe in the Bible and there won't be a problem. Alarmists wrong on guns at the fair.

  • Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Opelousas Catholic

    Acadiana Kickoff Tour 2022: Opelousas Catholic

  • Church members heartbroken but not defeated by fire that damaged historic north Mississippi church

    The fire didn’t stop church members from worshipping Sunday morning in a fellowship hall detached from the church.