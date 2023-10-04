Punk rock homecoming, Oktoberfest and more: 13 things to do in the Freeport area
The first full weekend of October offers a variety of family fun activities in the Freeport area.
Here are 13 things we found.
Punk Rock Homecoming
What: Blackcat Manor, Flaccid Pickle, James the Boneless and Cases Pending will perform. No costume or dress up required.
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6
Where: Mort’s Bar & Grill, 114 S. Chicago Ave., Freeport
Cost: $5
For more: Mort's Bar & Grill on Facebook
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour
What: One of the top touring artists of the Pollstar era, Jeff Dunham has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours and a best-selling autobiography.
When: 7 to 9:30 Friday, Oct. 6
Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford
Cost: $55.50
For more: 815-968-5222
Three Dog Night
What: The legendary band Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, will perform its classic, popular music.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Coronado Theater, 314 N. Main St., Rockford
Cost: $46-$142.50
For more: coronadopac.org
Autumn Leaf Run
What: This run is open to all ages and skill levels of runners, walkers, and nature enthusiasts. The 5K trail winds through diverse terrain, including wide tree-lined trails, moderate hills, prairie areas, bridge crossings and several single-track trail sections. All proceeds go to the Freeport Parks Foundation to help fund upcoming projects at Oakdale Nature Preserve Park.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Oakdale Nature Preserve Park, 4433 S. Cranes Grove Road, Freeport
Cost: $35
For more: autumnleafrunfreeport.com
Oakdale Fall Festival
What: Festive fall fun for everyone. Explore Oakdale Nature Preserve Park and enjoy a day full of activities for all ages.
When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Oakdale Nature Preserve Park, 4433 S. Cranes Grove Road, Freeport
For more: freeportparkdistrict.org
Rock City Craft Day
What: Come out for a day of DIY crafts. There will be adult beverages, sweet and savory plates available.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Barn Sale, 7555 E. Hwy. 75, Rock City
For more: 815-238-8230
14th Annual Throwing for the Cure Highland Games
What: Men and women from all over will compete in nine events, such as hammer throw, sheaf toss and cyber turning to win top prize for the group. Along with the field events, we will also have a silent auction. All proceeds go to Relay for Life/American Cancer Society. No charge to come watch. There will be food and beverages to purchase from Hot Rod Nellie's.
When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica
For more: Hot Rod Nellie's on Facebook
Community Shred Event
What: This event is free and open to all residents of the 89th and 90th House Districts. Attendees are encouraged to limit their items for shredding up to only two bankers boxes; the event will end once the truck reaches capacity.
When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Highland Community College, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport
Cost: Free
Oktoberfest
What: Celebrate Oktoberfest with multiple food and drink specials.
When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 through 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8
Where: The Rafters Restaurant, Catering & Events, 9426 Wagner Road, Lena
For more: 815-369-5330
Annual Tri-County Snow & Show
What: There will be an indoor dealer/vendor showcase with show specials. There will also be SxS racing as well as youth sleds 200cc and under. There will also be food and drink options on-site.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8
Where: Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W. First St., Pecatonica
Cost: $5; free for children age 12 and younger
For more: tcsnowmobile@gmail.com
Free Family Fun Night
What: Members and non-members can join on either or both nights to enjoy family-friendly programming, including pickleball, family fun zone, imagination station, pool and more. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8
Where: Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport
Cost: Free
For more: 815-235-9622
Jo Koy World Tour
What: Comedian and actor Jo Koy makes a stop in Rockford this weekend with all new material.
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford
Cost: $40 to $400
For more: thebmocenter.com
The Ville & Collaboration Banquet Hall’s Bingo & Bounce Houses
What: Get ready to shout bingo and jump around in the bounce houses. This event is perfect for families and friends looking for a fun afternoon. Bring your good luck charms and competitive spirit as we play multiple rounds of bingo for prizes.
When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8
Where: Collaborations Banquet Hall/Private Event Center, 106 W. Spring St., Freeport
Cost: $5; additional cards for $1
For more: cbhevents108@gmail.com
Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.
This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Oktoberfest celebration among 13 things to do in Freeport, Illinois