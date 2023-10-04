Punk rock homecoming, Oktoberfest and more: 13 things to do in the Freeport area

The first full weekend of October offers a variety of family fun activities in the Freeport area.

Here are 13 things we found.

Punk Rock Homecoming

What: Blackcat Manor, Flaccid Pickle, James the Boneless and Cases Pending will perform. No costume or dress up required.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6

Where: Mort’s Bar & Grill, 114 S. Chicago Ave., Freeport

Cost: $5

For more: Mort's Bar & Grill on Facebook

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled Tour

What: One of the top touring artists of the Pollstar era, Jeff Dunham has consistently delivered laughs and shattered ratings with his broadcast specials, global tours and a best-selling autobiography.

When: 7 to 9:30 Friday, Oct. 6

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $55.50

For more: 815-968-5222

Three Dog Night

What: The legendary band Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, will perform its classic, popular music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Coronado Theater, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $46-$142.50

For more: coronadopac.org

Autumn Leaf Run

What: This run is open to all ages and skill levels of runners, walkers, and nature enthusiasts. The 5K trail winds through diverse terrain, including wide tree-lined trails, moderate hills, prairie areas, bridge crossings and several single-track trail sections. All proceeds go to the Freeport Parks Foundation to help fund upcoming projects at Oakdale Nature Preserve Park.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Oakdale Nature Preserve Park, 4433 S. Cranes Grove Road, Freeport

Cost: $35

For more: autumnleafrunfreeport.com

Oakdale Fall Festival

What: Festive fall fun for everyone. Explore Oakdale Nature Preserve Park and enjoy a day full of activities for all ages.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Oakdale Nature Preserve Park, 4433 S. Cranes Grove Road, Freeport

For more: freeportparkdistrict.org

Rock City Craft Day

What: Come out for a day of DIY crafts. There will be adult beverages, sweet and savory plates available.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Barn Sale, 7555 E. Hwy. 75, Rock City

For more: 815-238-8230

14th Annual Throwing for the Cure Highland Games

What: Men and women from all over will compete in nine events, such as hammer throw, sheaf toss and cyber turning to win top prize for the group. Along with the field events, we will also have a silent auction. All proceeds go to Relay for Life/American Cancer Society. No charge to come watch. There will be food and beverages to purchase from Hot Rod Nellie's.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Hot Rod Nellie’s, 122 S. Jackson Road, Pecatonica

For more: Hot Rod Nellie's on Facebook

Community Shred Event

What: This event is free and open to all residents of the 89th and 90th House Districts. Attendees are encouraged to limit their items for shredding up to only two bankers boxes; the event will end once the truck reaches capacity.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: Highland Community College, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

Cost: Free

Oktoberfest

What: Celebrate Oktoberfest with multiple food and drink specials.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 through 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: The Rafters Restaurant, Catering & Events, 9426 Wagner Road, Lena

For more: 815-369-5330

Annual Tri-County Snow & Show

What: There will be an indoor dealer/vendor showcase with show specials. There will also be SxS racing as well as youth sleds 200cc and under. There will also be food and drink options on-site.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Winnebago County Fairgrounds, 500 W. First St., Pecatonica

Cost: $5; free for children age 12 and younger

For more: tcsnowmobile@gmail.com

Free Family Fun Night

What: Members and non-members can join on either or both nights to enjoy family-friendly programming, including pickleball, family fun zone, imagination station, pool and more. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Family YMCA of Northwest Illinois, 2998 W. Pearl City Road, Freeport

Cost: Free

For more: 815-235-9622

Jo Koy World Tour

What: Comedian and actor Jo Koy makes a stop in Rockford this weekend with all new material.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $40 to $400

For more: thebmocenter.com

The Ville & Collaboration Banquet Hall’s Bingo & Bounce Houses

What: Get ready to shout bingo and jump around in the bounce houses. This event is perfect for families and friends looking for a fun afternoon. Bring your good luck charms and competitive spirit as we play multiple rounds of bingo for prizes.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Collaborations Banquet Hall/Private Event Center, 106 W. Spring St., Freeport

Cost: $5; additional cards for $1

For more: cbhevents108@gmail.com

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

