Punxsutawney man wanted for shooting in Indiana County arrested

A Punxsutawney man wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for a shooting at an Indiana County apartment has been arrested.

Storm Michael Armagost, 27, was wanted for possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license, and misdemeanor counts of possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment.

He was taken into custody Wednesday by the PSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit.

At around 10 p.m. on Sept. 28, troopers responded to a report of a shooting at 878 South 3rd Street in White Township.

A 39-year-old man reported that a man had just fired a pistol at him, according to a state police report. No injuries were reported and responding troopers were unable to locate the suspect.

A bullet hole was found in an upstairs apartment.

A second male who was at the apartment during the incident identified the suspect as Armagost.

Troopers learned that the incident occurred during an argument involving drug activity, according to the report. Armagost is alleged to have gotten a pistol from his waistband and fired a single round in the direction of the victim’s head. The victim then began to leave as Armagost continued to point the gun at him.

As the victim was leaving, Armagost kicked the victim from behind causing him to fall down the stairs, troopers said. Armogast fled on foot.

Armagost is currently being held in the Indiana County Jail and was denied bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

