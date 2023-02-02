Punxsutawney Phil ‘in custody’ for prolonging winter, Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office jokes

Six more weeks of winter are on the way, according to Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow on Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office isn’t too happy with the legendary groundhog’s prediction.

The sheriff’s office jokingly posted on Facebook that deputies booked Phil in jail.

“He was reportedly seen causing a disturbance by seeing his shadow and dooming the nation to six more weeks of winter,” the sheriff’s office said.

The following charges are pending:

Prolonging winter

Causing a disturbance involving a shadow

THE Punxsutawney Phil is now in custody. He was reportedly seen causing a disturbance by seeing his shadow and dooming... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Dayton Ohio on Thursday, February 2, 2023

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 02: Groundhog handler AJ Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 136th annual Groundhog Day festivities on February 2, 2022 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. A crowd of upwards of 5,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog's exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

