Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter

There will be six more weeks of winter. That's the prediction made Wednesday by Punxsutawney Phil after he emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania to perform his Groundhog Day duties. (Feb. 2)

