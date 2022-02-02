Punxsutawney Phil predicts a long winter

NextShark

A video of a Chinese mother of eight chained around the neck in a small village hut sparked online outrage and discussion on human trafficking and women’s rights in rural China. The video footage went viral on Douyin after a vlogger visited Huankou village in Feng County in the eastern Jiangsu province and was shocked by the living conditions of the woman, identified as Yang, reported BBC. The child reportedly told the vlogger that their mother is given food daily, according to What's on Weibo.