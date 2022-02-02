Punxsutawney Phil predicts a longer winter

The Hill

The U.S. national debt topped $30 trillion Tuesday, the highest it's ever been, according to Treasury Department data.National debt grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing by $7 trillion since the end of 2019.Almost $8 trillion of the total $30 trillion in national debt is owed to foreign investors, with Japan and China the top creditors, which must be repaid with interest."That means American taxpayers will be paying for the...