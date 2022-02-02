Punxsutawney Phil predicts a longer winter
Punxsutawney Phil has seen his shadow and proclaimed six more weeks of winter on Feb. 2.
You’ve booked your ticket, gawked at all the stunning Instagram photos of your destination and now, it’s time to pack . Whether...
After plenty of speculation, the Vikings and Jim Harbaugh will finally meet.
The choice with the No. 1 pick is much less clear this year than it was when the team selected Trevor Lawrence last year.
Columnist John Krull remembers the night he first saw his little brother from the hospital window.
The U.S. national debt topped $30 trillion Tuesday, the highest it's ever been, according to Treasury Department data.National debt grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing by $7 trillion since the end of 2019.Almost $8 trillion of the total $30 trillion in national debt is owed to foreign investors, with Japan and China the top creditors, which must be repaid with interest."That means American taxpayers will be paying for the...
Fleming Island, formerly the top-ranked team in Florida's Class 6A, was forced to forfeit 9 boys basketball games. Its record fell from 21-1 to 12-10.
There will be six more weeks of winter. That's the prediction made Wednesday by Punxsutawney Phil after he emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania to perform his Groundhog Day duties. (Feb. 2)
The Chiefs defense got off to a bad start in 2021, but they found better footing and helped the team rattle off eight straight wins after a 3-4 start to the year. Edge rusher Melvin Ingram was on hand for the last seven of those victories. Ingram came to Kansas City in a trade with [more]
The 2021 tax deadline is fast approaching--save the date, it’s on April 18 this year. But for parents who got an advance on the child tax credit (thanks to the American Rescue...
Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, appeared alongside Mike Detmer, also a Republican who is running for the state senate, encouraged poll workers to unplug machines if they see something they don't like and come armed.
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down the earnings report from American video game company Electronic Arts (EA).
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday that he believes “the future here is still bright” despite the team’s loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, but one thing that could dim that outlook is the number of good, young quarterbacks that share the conference with them. The Chiefs got first hand looks [more]
Ole Miss basketball only had five players available down the stretch but still held on to upset No. 25 LSU. Here's how.
An attorney for Julia Sizer blamed "wild conspiracy theorist" Donald Trump for instigating his client's actions on January 6, 2021.
A Tom Hanks comedy, "A Man Called Otto," will film in the Pittsburgh area; looking at Ambridge as 1 filming site
The legendary commando was 100 years old at the time of his passing.
General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan will keep Jimmy Garoppolo completely in the loop with whatever the offseason has to offer.
Australian HIV cases have hit an all-time low - and it's partly a legacy of unconventional strategy.
Justin Jefferson approves of "Joe Griddy"