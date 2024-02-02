Punxsutawney Phil sees early spring. Do the Farmers' Almanac and Old Farmer's Almanac agree?

Punxsutawney Phil didn’t see his shadow this year, predicting an early spring for the first time since 2020.

And he’s not the only one calling for an early start to the season.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast also “favors an early spring” in 2024 with a few exceptions.

Kind of like Phil, the Old Farmer’s Almanac, founded in 1792, relies on the sun to make their predictions. But their method is more refined than the groundhogs, using “comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity,” according to the publication.

Here’s what they’re predicting for this spring.

Old Farmer’s Almanac spring weather prediction

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 138th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast an early spring.

While some parts of the country may have a chillier spring, particularly the Upper Midwest, parts of Texas and Oklahoma, and the Intermountain region, the Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a warmer-than-average spring on the East Coast with normal to above-average rain.

Month by month they predict:

March will have above-average temperatures and be “pretty dry” in the East.

April will be “warmer than normal from New England to Florida” with normal to below-average precipitation.

May “looks to be warm” but they also “expect a wet May (most likely thunderstorms).”

As for snow, they forecast that “hopefully, by the time Easter arrives on March 31, we’ll have left all that wintery weather behind us.”

What’s the Farmer’s Almanac predicting for the spring weather?

The younger cousin of the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Farmers’ Almanac, founded in 1818, has a different view of what the spring is likely to bring.

“We’re heading for a ‘Polar Coaster Spring,’” the Famers’ Almanac wrote. “Farmers’ Almanac long-range weather forecast calls for many days of cold temperatures. That’s right, “The BRRR is Back” … and it may stay a while!”

They use a secret formula that includes sunspot activity, tidal action of the moon, the position of the planets, and other factors to make their forecast. The only person who allegedly knows the exact formula of the Farmers' Almanac is its weather prognosticator, who goes by the pseudonym Caleb Weatherbee.

Here’s their month-by-month breakdown:

They’re predicting a cold, wet and thundery start to the year, including a snowstorm the first week of March. For Easter on March 31, they predict “colder, snow to north, heavy showers south,” in New England.

In April, they anticipate “many days of cold temperatures, with some possible late snow through much of April over the Northeast.”

May “looks to be on the cool side” but not as severe in New England as in some other parts of the country.

Are the Farmers' Almanac's and Old Farmer’s Almanac predictions accurate?

So, how accurate are the predictions each year?

The Farmers' Almanac claims an accuracy rate of about 80% to 85%. So far in their forecast for this winter it correctly predicted a snowstorm the second week of January. The rest of their New England predictions remain to be seen.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac claims to be accurate 80% of the time.

Others are less sure. A 2010 University of Illinois study found the Old Farmers' Almanac to be correct only about 50% of the time when the researchers compared the forecasts with the real weather data.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Groundhog predicted an early spring. Here's what the almanacs say